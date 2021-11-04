AUS vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 5th, 2021

In the 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Australia and Bangladesh will take on each other at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Australia will be on the verge of elimination if they don’t bag a win over Bangladesh in their next encounter. They will lose out to South Africa, who have been exceptional in Group 1, and have a better net run rate as well, which could turn out to be a nightmare for Australia.

For the Aussies, it’s as simple as that. They have to win the remaining games of the group stage to stay in contention for the semi-finals spot. A few batters have been out of form for a while and that’s been a spot of bother for the side from Down Under.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are already out of the tournament after registering four back-to-back defeats in the Super 12 stage. Unfortunately, they lost the services of Shakib Al Hasan, and that has added salt to their wounds.

With just one contest left for them in the competition, they have nothing to lose, and they will give their best to outsmart the Aussies in this encounter. The form of Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim will be very important if Bangladesh wish to bid goodbye to the tournament in style.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the AUS vs BAN contest.

#3 Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Glenn Maxwell (right) reacts during Australia's match against Sri Lanka.

Glenn Maxwell is yet to join the party for Australia at the T20 World Cup. He needs just one knock to get back to his red-hot form, and this could be that encounter. Maxwell has a good chance of batting at No.3 in this encounter.

The all-rounder has scored 29 runs with the willow so far and has also picked one wicket with the ball. Maxwell knows he has to better his numbers going forward into the knockout stage. Australia’s chances of advancing in the tournament will depend a lot on Maxwell’s form.

#2 Mahedi Hasan (BAN)

Mahedi Hasan (right) in action for Bangladesh.

Mahedi Hasan has been the lone shining light for Bangladesh, who have been hurt by Shakib Al Hasan’s absence for the remainder of the T20 World Cup 2021. Hasan has been exceptional with the ball as the pitches are assisting him in bowling a lot.

He has already picked up eight wickets with the ball and has had a few decent knocks with the willow as well. Bangladesh can try promoting the promising all-rounder up the order for this game.

#1 David Warner (AUS)

Australian opener David Warner.

David Warner knows how to up the ante in crucial matches and this is a must-win encounter for the Aussies. Warner looked in good form against Sri Lanka with his 65-run knock. It will be interesting to watch him bat in this crucial encounter.

Warner has been in a lean patch of late but needs just one more good knock to get back to his old red hot form. The T20 World Cup is a trophy that has eluded Australia so far, and this is a good time for them to clinch it with both hands. Warner will have to come good for that to become a reality.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

