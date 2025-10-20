AUS vs IND 2025, 1st ODI: India Player Ratings as Men in Blue get hammered upon Rohit and Kohli's return

India's start to their Australia white-ball tour was hugely disappointing as they went down by seven wickets in the first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth. A rain-affected encounter saw the visitors being completely outplayed, particularly in the first innings.

After Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field first, India were reduced to 25/3 inside the powerplay. They never really recovered from that as rain intervened, setting up a straightforward chase of 131 for the hosts, who got over the line with almost five overs to spare.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the first ODI against Australia.

IND vs AUS 2025, 1st ODI: Batters collapse early as Australia cruise home

Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 1

Rohit Sharma: 2/10

Rohit slogged a few wildly across the line before being undone by a good delivery from Josh Hazlewood. Returning from a long break, the former skipper should've given himself perhaps a few more deliveries to get his eye in.

Shubman Gill: 4/10

Gill looked comfortable amid the pace and bounce at the Optus Stadium, but he was strangled down the leg-side at an inopportune time. The Indian captain oversaw a disappointing performance in his maiden outing at the helm.

Virat Kohli: 2/10

Kohli's lack of backfoot game is becoming a real problem on bouncy tracks. He was dismissed in familiar fashion, caught at point while trying to force one through the cover region.

Shreyas Iyer: 3/10

Shreyas, sporting an unorthodox technique, hung in there for a while as the Aussie pacers tested him. Eventually, though, he was sent back by a well-directed short ball from Hazlewood. The No. 4 batter didn't look convincing at all.

KL Rahul: 7/10

In stark contrast to Shreyas, Rahul seemed to be in near-complete control, striking a couple of gorgeous sixes. The truncated contest forced him into playing one shot too many, but he's clearly in great nick at the moment.

Axar Patel: 7/10

Axar contributed a few handy runs after coming in at No. 5 and helped himself to a wicket as well. However, whether he can regularly counter opposition pacers on bouncy tracks remains to be seen.

Washington Sundar: 5/10

An ugly reverse sweep brought about Sundar's downfall against Matt Kuhnemann. He picked up one wicket in the two overs he bowled.

Nitish Kumar Reddy: 6/10

Reddy played a brief cameo that featured a couple of sixes and sent down 13 balls. He perhaps should've been sent in ahead of Sundar.

Harshit Rana: 4/10

Rana's line control proved problematic once again, although he did threaten to provide breakthroughs on occasion. He finished with four wicketless overs that went for 27 runs.

Mohammed Siraj: 6/10

Siraj had an uneventful outing. The odd bouncer was effective, but he didn't do enough to trouble Mitchell Marsh and the rest of the Aussie top order.

Arshdeep Singh: 6.5/10

Arshdeep got some swing with the new ball but was taken off after just two overs. He picked up the all-important wicket of Travis Head.

