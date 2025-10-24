AUS vs IND 2025, 2nd ODI: India Player Ratings as Men in Blue suffer disappointing series loss in Adelaide

India lost the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval by two wickets on Thursday, October 23. With the defeat, the visitors conceded the three-match series.
After India lost yet another toss, the Aussies fielded first and restricted the Men in Blue to 264/9 as only three batters crossed the 40-run mark. In response, half-centuries from Matt Short and Cooper Connolly ensured that the hosts got over the line with 22 balls to spare.
On that note, here are India's player ratings from the second ODI against Australia.
IND vs AUS 2025, 2nd ODI: Rohit hits 50 as Kohli disappoints
Rohit Sharma: 8/10
Rohit once again tried to slog his way out of the new ball, but soon decided to take his time. The opener showed good application and shot-making during his 73, which was reminiscent of the approach he used to have until the 2019 World Cup. India would've wanted him to carry on and get a big one.
Shubman Gill: 2/10
Gill once again failed, this time for single digits. He tried to smash Xavier Bartlett down the ground but only succeeded in finding mid-off. His bowling changes were a bit disappointing.
Virat Kohli: 2/10
Kohli bagged his second duck of the series. Trapped in front by Bartlett's inswinger, the veteran batter endured another disastrous knock. The selectors will be watching closely.
Shreyas Iyer: 7/10
Shreyas hung in there and made a valuable half-century after India lost two wickets inside the first seven overs. While his dismissal against Adam Zampa was rather disappointing, the No. 4 batter did his job to an extent.
KL Rahul: 3/10
Coming in at No. 6, Rahul never really got into peak rhythm. He was eventually castled by Zampa while trying to pull a delivery that should've never dismissed him. India needed more from their star middle-order man.
Axar Patel: 7.5/10
Axar chipped in with a valuable hand at No. 5 and helped himself to a wicket as well. Apart from a dropped catch at point, he had a decent game.
Washington Sundar: 6/10
Sundar's batting shortcomings came to the fore once again. He was impressive with the ball though, getting drift and turn in a seven-over spell that yielded two wickets.
Nitish Kumar Reddy: 4/10
Reddy had an underwhelming outing in both departments. His decision to step out to Zampa proved silly, and he got his bowling plans all wrong against Short and Matt Renshaw.
Harshit Rana: 5/10
Rana had a decent first spell, dismissing Travis Head and being fairly penetrative. He came undone in his second spell, however, dishing out a plethora of loose short balls and off-cutters on leg-stump lines that were thrashed. He finished with an economy rate of 7.4, even as his cameo with the bat was a promising sign.
Mohammed Siraj: 6.5/10
Siraj was the most economical bowler on display. Even if he didn't generate enough movement to produce wickets at any stage of the innings, he hit the right areas and ensured that he wasn't carted to the boundary often.
Arshdeep Singh: 7.5/10
Arshdeep was perhaps the pick of the Indian pacers. He dismissed Mitch Marsh once again and got the ball to nip around, finishing with two scalps. The left-armer contributed a few boundaries at the death.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news