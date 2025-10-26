AUS vs IND 2025, 3rd ODI: India Player Ratings as vintage Rohit & Kohli show leads Men in Blue to consolation win

India beat Australia by nine wickets in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. With the win, the Men in Blue ensured that the final series scoreline read a respectable 2-1.

India turned in a clinical performance after getting to bowl first for the first time in the series. Shubman Gill and his men restricted the hosts to a sub-par 236 and chased it down with a whopping 69 balls to spare.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the third ODI against Australia.

IND vs AUS 2025, 3rd ODI: Rohit hits century during match-winning partnership with Kohli

Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty

Rohit Sharma: 9.5/10

Rohit was in his element once again. Although he played a few ungainly slogs, he hung in there and essayed some of his trademark classy shots. The opening batter remained unbeaten with a masterful century that clinched the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series awards.

Shubman Gill: 4/10

Gill made his highest score of the series, but that was only 24. The Indian skipper would've been disappointed to finish his maiden assignment at the helm with his third failure on the trot.

Virat Kohli: 8/10

Kohli made a much-awaited return to form, stroking fairly composed half-century. He was there when the winning runs were hit, and although he wasn't at his absolutely fluent best, there were clear signs of the masterful chaser in work once again.

Shreyas Iyer: 5/10

After suffering a blow to the ribs while fielding, Shreyas wasn't slated to bat. He didn't need to, as it turned out, and receives a standard rating.

KL Rahul: 6/10

Rahul had a tidy game behind the stumps and wasn't needed with the bat.

Axar Patel: 7/10

Axar was impressive with the ball once again, using varied angles and drift to trouble the Aussie batters. He dismissed the dangerous Mitchell Marsh with a delivery that went on with the arm.

Washington Sundar: 7.5/10

Sundar bowled a decent spell, finishing with figures of 2/44 in his 10 overs. He's been in an eye-catching run of form with the ball.

Kuldeep Yadav: 6/10

Kuldeep wasn't his threatening best, but he was still on the tougher side to counter. He increased in efficiency as his spell went on and finished with a decent economy rate of five.

Harshit Rana: 8.5/10

Rana had one of his best performances in an India shirt. He was fairly accurate in the powerplay and bowled smartly later in the piece, picking up four wickets via his versatile toolkit.

Mohammed Siraj: 6.5/10

Siraj bowled five overs and dismissed the dangerous Travis Head. He wasn't called upon as much as the other bowlers.

Prasidh Krishna: 5/10

Rusty after a long time on the sidelines, Prasidh wasn't at his best. Although he showed glimpses of promise, the few boundary balls he sent down ended up disturbing his figures.

