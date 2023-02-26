AUS-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final Toss Update: Today match players list, teams & umpires

Five-time Women’s T20 World Cup winners Australia will face first-time finalists South Africa in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 26. Both teams are coming off close semi-final wins. While Australia got the better of India by five runs, the Proteas stunned England by six runs.

The Aussies will go into the summit clash as firm favorites. They will be playing in their seventh consecutive Women’s T20 World Cup final. South Africa will have to rewrite history to win their first ever World Cup crown. The two finalists have met six times in T20Is before Sunday, with the Aussies emerging triumphant on every occasion.

Playing at home, the Proteas would have extra motivation to pull off another upset. A win in the World Cup final could mark the beginning of a glorious chapter in South African cricket. Keeping the emotional angle aside, the hosts will have to play out of their skins to get the better of a dominant Australian outfit.

Today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 toss result

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Meg Lanning said:

“It’s a good wicket. It will stay the same throughout the game.”

Both teams are going in with unchanged playing XIs for the T20 World Cup final.

AUS-W vs SA-W: Today Match Playing XIs

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Today Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match player list

Australia Women squad: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alana King, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Kim Garth.

South Africa Women squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen.

AUS-W vs SA-W: Today T20 World Cup Match umpires

On-field umpires: Jacqueline Williams, Kim Cotton

TV umpire: Sue Redfern

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

