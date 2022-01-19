Australia A vs England A, 1st T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The much-awaited Women’s Ashes series kicks off down under on January 20. Simultaneously, Australia A will face England A in a limited-overs series.

The three-match T20 series will be followed by a three-match ODI series. All the games of the T20 series will be played at Karen Rolton Oval whereas all the ODIs will be played at Phillip Oval in Canberra.

The first game of the T20 series will be played on January 20. Both Australia A and England A have some exciting players on their side and it promises to be a cracking game. Australia A will be led by Georgia Redmayne.

The likes of Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell and Heather Graham are part of the side who will be eager to make a return to the national side.

Elyse Villani’s experience will come in handy, while Amanda-Jade Wellington will be making a return to competitive cricket following her injury.

The England A side consists of players who have impressed in the Hundred. The likes of Emily Arlott, Alice Capsey and Emma Lamb were fantastic in the Hundred and domestic competitions and will be eager to keep performing for the England A side.

Issy Wong featured in the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 and will look to use her experience of playing Down Under. The tour provides a good opportunity for players to showcase their skills and grab the selectors’ attention.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Match Details:

Match: Australia A Women vs England A Women, 1st T20, Australia A Women vs England A Women

Date and Time: January 20, 2022, Thursday, 05:30 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Australia A Women vs England A Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Karen Rolton Oval is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely as the new ball comes nicely onto the willow.

The surface might get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday. Temperatures in Adelaide are expected to range between 23 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Probable XIs

Australia A Women

Probable XI

Georgia Redmayne (c), Ellyse Villani, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Stella Campbell, Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Phoebe Litchfield, Molly Strano

England A Women

Probable XI

Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Evelyn Jones, Beth Langston, Emma Lamb, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong

Australia A Women vs England A Women Match Prediction

The first game of the T20 series will be played on January 20. Both Australia A and England A have exciting players on their side and will be eager to grab any opportunity that comes their way.

Expect a cracking contest to kick off the tour. Australia A look a well-settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Australia A Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

