Australia A Women vs England A Women, 1st unofficial One Day: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The first game of the three-match One-Day series between Australia A Women and England A Women will be played on January 28 at the EPC Solar Park in Canberra.

Australia A Women were ruthless in the recently-concluded T20 series. They whitewashed the England A Women in the Twenty20 series and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Australia A have a well-balanced side. Their batters have been consistently scoring runs and will be eager to keep performing in the same way.

England A Women, on the other hand, need to be on their toes in the One-Day series. Having already lost the T20 series, they have to lift themselves up and challenge the Australia A Women. Batters Bryony Smith, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones need to step up in the upcoming One-Day series.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Match Details:

Match: Australia A Women vs England A Women, 1st Unofficial One-Day, Australia A Women vs England A Women

Date and Time: January 28th 2022, Friday, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra

Australia A Women vs England A Women Pitch Report

The pitch at EPC Solar Park is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. The surface might get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Canberra is expected to range between 18 and 29 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Friday.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Probable XIs

Australia A Women

Probable XI

Georgia Redmayne, Ellyse Villani, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Stella Campbell, Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Phoebe Litchfield, Molly Strano

England A Women

Probable XI

Bryony Smith, Eve Jones, Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb, Georgia Elwiss, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emily Arlott, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Issy Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Beth Langston

Australia A Women vs England A Women Match Prediction

Having made a clean sweep of the T20 series, the Australia A Women will be brimming with confidence as they head into the One-Day series. The England A Women need to fire in unison to register their first win of the tour.

Australia A have momentum on their side and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Australia A Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

