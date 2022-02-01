Australia A Women vs England A Women, 3rd unofficial One Day: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The third and final game of the One-Day series between Australia A Women and England A Women will be played on February 2 at the EPC Solar Park in Canberra.

Australia A Women have already sealed the series and England A Women will look for a consolation win in the final game.

In the second ODI, Australia A Women skipper Georgia Redmayne won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers bowled brilliantly as none of the England A batters managed to get going and were bundled out for 132 in the 46th over.

The Australia A batters stepped up as they chased down the total in the 27th over to seal the series with one game to go. It was a comprehensive performance as they won the game by eight wickets and continued their winning streak over the England A side.

They will look to keep performing in the same way whereas England A Women will look to bounce back and register their first win on the tour.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Match Details:

Match: Australia A Women vs England A Women, 3rd Unofficial One-Day, Australia A Women vs England A Women

Date and Time: February 2, 2022, Wednesday, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra

Australia A Women vs England A Women Pitch Report

The pitch at EPC Solar Park is a balanced track. Batters can play their strokes freely once set. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Wednesday. The temperature in Canberra is expected to range between 11 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Probable XIs

Australia A Women

Heather Graham and Amanda-Jade Wellington picked up three wickets helping Australia A Women knock over England A Women for 132.

Elyse Villani and Grace Harris remained unbeaten on 48 and 37 to help them chase down the total in the 27th over.

Probable XI

Katie Mack, Georgia Redmayne (c), Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Nicola Carey, Erin Burns, Heather Graham, Hannah Darlington, Molly Strano, Amanda-Jade Wellington

England A Women

Tash Farrant top-scored with 26 as the other batters failed to contribute as they were bundled out for 132. Mady Villiers and Emily Arlott picked up one wicket each but failed to create further inroads as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Emma Lamb, Eve Jones (c), Alice Capsey, Bryony Smith, Georgia Elwiss, Alce Davidson-Richards, Mady Villiers, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Sarah Glenn, Tash Farrant, Emily Arlott,

Australia A Women vs England A Women Match Prediction

Australia A Women have been brilliant so far and have already sealed the series. They have won both games convincingly and will look to complete a whitewash by winning the final game of the series.

England A Women have to be on their toes to avoid a clean sweep. Australia A have a good balance to their side and expect them to win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Australia A Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

