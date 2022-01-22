Australia A Women vs England A Women, 3rd T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The third and final game of the T20 series between Australia A Women and England A Women will be played on January 23 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. Australia A have already sealed the series and will look to make it a clean sweep.

It was a comprehensive performance from Australia A in the second T20. After electing to bat first, England A posted 150 on the board, losing four wickets. Emma Lamb scored a good unbeaten fifty, helping her side post a competitive total.

Australia A were up to the task as the openers in Georgia Redmayne and Elyse Villani displayed a batting masterclass. The Aussies chased down the total without losing a single wicket in the 18th over to seal the series with a game to go.

England will have to be on their toes to win the third T20 and avoid a whitewash.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Match Details:

Match: Australia A vs England A, 3rd T20.

Date and Time: January 23rd 2022, Sunday, 04:30 AM IST.

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Karen Rolton Oval is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. The surface might get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Sunday. Temperatures in Adelaide are expected to range between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius. Let’s hope the rain stays away and we get a full game.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Probable XIs

Australia A Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington picked up two wickets as they restricted England A to 150 in their 20 overs in the second T20. Georgia Redmayne (50*) and Elyse Villani (94*) were brilliant at the top of the order as they chased down the total with more than an over to spare.

Probable XI

Georgia Redmayne (c), Elyse Villani, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Stella Campbell, Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Phoebe Litchfield, Molly Strano.

England A Women

Emma Lamb scored a fifty (52* off 43 balls) and was well-supported by Georgia Elwiss (32 off 31 balls) as they posted 150 on the board, losing four wickets. However, the bowlers failed to pick up a single wicket as they were unsuccessful in defending the total and let Australia A take an unassailable lead.

Probable XI

Bryony Smith, Eve Jones (c), Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb, Georgia Elwiss, Alice Davidson-Richards, Mady Villiers, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Issy Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Lauren Bell.

Australia A Women vs England A Women Match Prediction

Australia A have been brilliant so far and have already sealed the series with a game to go. England A will have to be at their absolute best on Sunday to avoid a whitewash.

However, Australia A look a well-settled unit and we expect them to seal the series with a 3-0 margin by winning the third T20 on Sunday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Australia A Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Amanda-Jade Wellington to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far