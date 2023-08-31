Australia's 3 biggest T20I wins over South Africa by runs

Making an emphatic debut as Australia captain, Mitchell Marsh dazzled with an incredible innings of 92. His partnership with Tim David powered Australia to 226 for six in the first T20I against South Africa.

However, South Africa's pursuit quickly turned into a crash and burn scenario, as their batting lineup collapsed and they were bundled out for 115. The star of the bowling display was debutant leg spinner, Tanveer Sangha, who displayed immaculate control as he claimed four wickets.

Both sides tried a whole host of new players and the visitors would be thrilled with the performance of their new-look T20I side. South Africa have much catching up to do in the rest of the series.

Here we take a look Australia's three biggest T20I wins over South Africa by runs:

#3 Won by 97 runs, Cape Town 2020

Aaron Finch was the player of the series

This was one of the most thrilling series between the two countries. The series was locked 1-1 as the teams locked horns in the final match. South Africa bowled first and it backfired. A commanding partnership of 120 runs for the opening wicket, between captain Aaron Finch and David Warner, set the platform for a thumping 97-run victory.

Australia capitalized on the dry pitch conditions as they piled up 193 for five wickets. South Africa melted in the chase as the spinners stepped up and bundled out the hosts for 96 runs. Ashton Agar picked up three wickets while Adam Zampa chipped in with a couple. South Africa never really got going and they were knocked out in the 16th over.

#2 Won by 107 runs, Johannesburg 2020

Ashton Agar was the star

This marked the series' inaugural match between the two countries back in 2020. Quinton de Kock won the toss and chose to field first. Although Dale Steyn removed David Warner early on, this remained the only setback for the hosts.

Aaron Finch and Steve Smith joined hands and contributed 80 runs for the second wicket, propelling their advance. A late flourish by Ashton Agar (20 off nine) saw Australia post 196 in 20 overs.

Agar continued to shine with the ball, securing the 13th hat-trick in T20I cricket. This feat made him only the second Australian to achieve this remarkable milestone. South Africa struggled to gain momentum, resulting in their lowest format score. As a result, Australia clinched victory by a whopping margin of 107 runs.

#1 Won by 111 runs, Durban 2023

Mitchell Marsh impressed on his captaincy debut

South Africa returned to international action after being dormant for five months, but this turned out to be a nightmare. They looked out of place with both bat and ball and fell desperately short against Australia – a side that had a new captain and fielded four debutants.

In his first match as captain, Mitchell Marsh lay down the template with a career-best 92* off 49 balls to power his side to their highest T20I score against South Africa.

Chasing down 226, South Africa stumbled early and were reduced to 69 for five inside the first nine overs. They could never recover from this slide and were eventually bowled out for 115 runs. Debutant Tanveer Sangha starred with the ball for the visitors as he picked up four wickets.