Australia vs India 2018/19, 2nd Test: India in big trouble on day 4

Indian batting line-up crashes on Day 4

India are in big trouble at the end of 4th day at Optious Stadium, Perth played on Monday, 17 December. Despite Mohammed Shami's 6 wickets haul, Australia managed to give India a target of 287 runs and India are in big trouble at 112 for 5.

Starting the 4th day on 132 for 4, Australian overnight batsmen Usman Khawaja and captain Tim Paine continued to play the Indian fast bowlers reasonably despite play and miss. Khawaja reached his half-century off 155 balls and then continued to make life tough for Indian bowlers. Australia went into lunch at 190 for 4.

The second session started brilliantly for Team India as Mohammed Shami dismissed captain Tim Paine and retired Aaron Finch in the same over. Khawaja and Tim Paine added 72 runs for the 5th wicket. Mohammed Shami then dismissed well set Usman Khawaja for 72. Jasprit Bumrah grabbed the wicket of Pat Cummins to bring back the Indian team from the grave and give them a fighting chance. The pair of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc added 36 valuable runs for the 10th wicket. Australia were bowled out for 243 runs in the 2nd innings.

Chasing the target of 287 to win, KL Rahul again failed to score as he was dismissed for a duck in first over itself. Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed cheaply by Josh Hazlewood for 4. Captain Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay took India to 15 for 2 at tea break.

After the tea break, Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli looked solid adding 35 runs for the 3rd wicket. Nathan Lyon dismissed Kohli and Vijay in quick succession. Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari steadied the ship with 43 runs partnership before Hazlewood dismissed Rahane for 30. Pant and Vihari have added so far 14 runs so far. India ended 4th day on 112 for 5.

Australia 326 in 108.3 overs ( Marcus Harris 70, Head 58, Aaron Finch 50, Ishant Sharma 4/41, Hanuma Vihari 2/53, Bumrah 2/53)and 243 in 93.2 overs ( Usman Khawaja 72, Aaron Finch 25, Harris 20, Mohammad Shami 6/56, Jasprit Bumrah 3/39) lead India 283 in 105.5 overs ( Kohli 123, Rahane 51, Nathan Lyon 5/67 , Mitchell Starc 2/42) and 112 for 5 in 41 overs ( Rahane 30, Vihari 24*, Vijay 20, Nathan Lyon 2/30, Josh Hazlewood 2/24)

India require 175 runs to win.

