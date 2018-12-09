India in driver’s seat at end of day 4

Shami got ride of the Australian opener

The Indian Cricket team is 6 wickets away from a historic win at the end of the fourth day at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Thanks to fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, India set a target of 323 runs. In reply, Australia ended the day on 104/4 with Shaun Marsh and Travis Head at the crease.

India began the fourth day on 151/3 with Pujara and Rahane at the crease. Both of them looked in attacking mindset putting pressure on Australian bowling line up. Pujara reached his 2nd half-century of the tour off 140 balls. Rahane played attacking strokes and got to his half-century off 111 balls.

Pujara was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 71 but not before he and Rahane added 87 runs for the fourth wicket. Rohit Sharma failed again as he was dismissed for just 1 run. India went into lunch at 260/5.

After the lunch interval, Pant looked in aggressive touch smashing Lyon for 18 runs in an over. Pant was dismissed for quick fire 28 off 16 balls. India then lost the plot as they lost their last 4 wickets for just 4 runs. India were bowled out for 307 with a lead of 322 runs.

Chasing the target of 323 runs to win, Aaron Finch survived a close LBW shout as Ishant Sharma overstepped the line. Right at the stroke of the tea break, Ashwin dismissed Finch for 11 runs. Although replays suggested that there was no nick, DRS wasn't used and it meant that the opening partnership between Finch and Harris ended with just 28 runs on the board.

In the third session, the Indian bowlers kept the pressure on Australian batting line-up. Mohammed Shami dismissed Marcus Harris for 26. Ashwin got big wicket of Usman Khawaja for 8 runs. It was a good bowling display by Shami who dismissed Handscomb for 14. Shaun Marsh and Travis Head have added 20 runs for the fifth wicket so far.

Australia ended day four on 104 for 4. On the fifth day, India requires 6 wickets and Australia require 219 runs to win.

Australia 235 in 98.4 overs (Travis Head 72, Ashwin 3/57, Bumrah 3/47) and 104 for 4 in 49 overs (Shaun Marsh 31*, Ashwin 2/44, Shami 2/15) India 250 in 88 overs (Pujara 123, Hazlewood 3/52) and 307 in 106.5 overs ( Pujara 71, Rahane 70, Nathan Lyon 6/122, Starc 3/40)

Australia requires 219 runs to win, India needs 6 wickets to win.

