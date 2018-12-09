×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India in driver’s seat at end of day 4 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
71   //    09 Dec 2018, 15:30 IST

Shami got ride of the Australian opener
Shami got ride of the Australian opener

The Indian Cricket team is 6 wickets away from a historic win at the end of the fourth day at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Thanks to fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, India set a target of 323 runs. In reply, Australia ended the day on 104/4 with Shaun Marsh and Travis Head at the crease.

India began the fourth day on 151/3 with Pujara and Rahane at the crease. Both of them looked in attacking mindset putting pressure on Australian bowling line up. Pujara reached his 2nd half-century of the tour off 140 balls. Rahane played attacking strokes and got to his half-century off 111 balls.

Pujara was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 71 but not before he and Rahane added 87 runs for the fourth wicket. Rohit Sharma failed again as he was dismissed for just 1 run. India went into lunch at 260/5.

After the lunch interval, Pant looked in aggressive touch smashing Lyon for 18 runs in an over. Pant was dismissed for quick fire 28 off 16 balls. India then lost the plot as they lost their last 4 wickets for just 4 runs. India were bowled out for 307 with a lead of 322 runs.

Chasing the target of 323 runs to win, Aaron Finch survived a close LBW shout as Ishant Sharma overstepped the line. Right at the stroke of the tea break, Ashwin dismissed Finch for 11 runs. Although replays suggested that there was no nick, DRS wasn't used and it meant that the opening partnership between Finch and Harris ended with just 28 runs on the board.

In the third session, the Indian bowlers kept the pressure on Australian batting line-up. Mohammed Shami dismissed Marcus Harris for 26. Ashwin got big wicket of Usman Khawaja for 8 runs. It was a good bowling display by Shami who dismissed Handscomb for 14. Shaun Marsh and Travis Head have added 20 runs for the fifth wicket so far.

Australia ended day four on 104 for 4. On the fifth day, India requires 6 wickets and Australia require 219 runs to win.

Australia 235 in 98.4 overs (Travis Head 72, Ashwin 3/57, Bumrah 3/47) and 104 for 4 in 49 overs (Shaun Marsh 31*, Ashwin 2/44, Shami 2/15) India 250 in 88 overs (Pujara 123, Hazlewood 3/52) and 307 in 106.5 overs ( Pujara 71, Rahane 70, Nathan Lyon 6/122, Starc 3/40)

Australia requires 219 runs to win, India needs 6 wickets to win.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Shami
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
India are favourites, but all 3 results possible going...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 1st Test: 5 talking points from Day 4
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 1st Test, Day 3, Lunch - Fall...
RELATED STORY
How India almost won the 2003-04 series in Australia when...
RELATED STORY
India may miss first day of practice match due to heavy rain
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 1st Test, Day 4 - Fall of...
RELATED STORY
Familiar failings haunt India on day 1 at Adelaide
RELATED STORY
Long live Test Cricket, Long live Cheteshwar Pujara
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Kohli should bowl Ashwin from...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 run scorers from the current Indian team at the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | 11:30 PM
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 104/4 (49.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: Australia need 219 runs to win
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us