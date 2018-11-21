×
Australia vs India 2018-19, First T20I: All records created in the match

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Stats
54   //    21 Nov 2018, 21:57 IST

Australia v India - T20
Australia v India - T20

India lost to Australia by 4 runs (by D/L method) in the rain-curtailed 1st T20I of India's tour of Australia at Brisbane on November 21, 2018.

India had won the toss and elected to field first. Australia put into bat, scored 158 for the loss of 4 wickets in 17 overs as rain played spoilsport. Glenn Maxwell was the highest scorer for his side with 46 off 24 balls consisting of 4 sixes.

India was asked to chase the recalculated total of 174 in the designated 17 overs and fell short of the total at 169/7 despite strong batting performances from Shikhar Dhawan (76 in 42 balls), and Dinesh Karthik (30 off 13 balls).

Adam Zampa was the Man of the Match for his bowling figures of 4-0-22-2, which included the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli.

Now, let's take a look at some of the records pertaining to India-Australia T20Is created during the duration of the match.

4 - Smallest Margin of Victory by runs in all of India-Australia T20I matches.

1 - This was Shikhar Dhawan's first fifty in a T20I against Australia.

11 - Most wickets. Jasprit Bumrah has now gone ahead of Shane Watson (10) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10) with the most wickets in India-Australia T20I with the wicket of Glenn Maxwell in today's match.

55 - Most runs conceded by a bowler in an innings. Krunal Pandya now has the dubious record of conceding the most runs (55) in an innings as he had an unfortunate outing in today's match with figures of 4-0-55-0 at an economy of 13.75. The earlier record was held by Ishant Sharma with figures of 4-0-52-0 in Rajkot in 2013.

3 - Most number of catches in an innings for an Australian. Jason Behrendorff now has the record of most catches in an innings (3). His fielding skills helped get rid of Shikhar Dhawan, Risabh Pant, and Dinesh Karthik today.

16 - Most matches played. Today's encounter was Rohit Sharma's 16th appearance against Australia in T20I which is a record, as he goes ahead of MS Dhoni who had 15 appearances against Australia.

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
