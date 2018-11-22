Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 things India should do to make a comeback in the 2nd T20I

Aaron Finch (L) and Virat Kohli

It was a close game at the Gabba as the rejuvenated Aussies pulled off a victory in the last over by a small margin. The Indians were expected to dominate the game but the inexperience of a few players in Australia was very evident.

But there were a few debatable decisions by the team management too, which need to be addressed before the second match. Here are three corrections Indian need to make in order to come out on top at MCG.

#1 Virat Kohli should bat at No. 3

There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world right now. He is a master of chases and hence, needs to be given as much time as possible in the middle.

The lack of a genuine No. 4 forced Kohli to make way for KL Rahul at No. 3 in the first T20I. Kohli was already under pressure by the time he came out to bat, and so was not able to make a successful contribution.

Kohli's record at No. 3 has been phenomenal, and he needs to come back to that position to give India the best chance of winning the game.

