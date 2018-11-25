×
Australia vs India 2018 : Top 4 performers of the T20I series

Vinay Chhabaria
Top 5 / Top 10
494   //    25 Nov 2018, 18:01 IST

Krunal Pandya and Virat Kohli helped India level the series with vital performances in the 3rd T20I
Krunal Pandya and Virat Kohli helped India level the series with vital performances in the 3rd T20I

India kicked off their long Australian tour with the three-match T20I series. While the Men in Blue were the favourites heading into the series, the Aussies gave them a run for their money with the rain factor also running in their favour.

Aaron Finch's men won the first T20I at the Gabba with the help of D/L method while the second T20I was washed out due to heavy rains in Melbourne. India were under severe pressure to save the series in Sydney and Virat Kohli's men did not disappoint as an all-round performance by the team helped them level the series.

This was the second consecutive series between India and Australia which ended with a 1-1 scoreline. The last time when Australia toured India for a T20I series, the 3-match series also yielded the same result.

This series saw the rise of Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya but also exposed the weaknesses of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as both the batsmen failed once again.

Here are the top 4 performers of the T20I series:

#1 Most Runs - Shikhar Dhawan (117)

Australia v India - T20
Australia v India - T20

India's opener Shikhar Dhawan was all guns blazing as he performed fantastically in both the innings he got an opportunity to bat. Chasing a big total in Brisbane, Dhawan scored a quick-fire 76 off 42 balls, a knock which included 10 fours and 2 sixes. But his best efforts could not help India win the match.

The left-hander once again played a phenomenal T20 knock in the third match as he smashed 41 runs in no time to help India get off to a flyer chasing a target of 165. Shikhar Dhawan had a blistering strike rate of 182.81 in the two innings.

