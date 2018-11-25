×
Australia vs India, 3rd T20I: 3 reasons for India's win

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
25 Nov 2018, 17:42 IST

Image result for Australia vs India, 3rd T20I: 3 reasons for India's win

An overseas tour is always an exciting affair for India as home tour are highly one-sided affair these days with India winning them without much fuss. Although India had lost their both their away series, India hold the upper hand in this series as Australia seemed to be dented due to various reasons.

The T20 series got underway last week. India lost the first match after almost seizing it while the second match was called off due to rain. The third T20 match that happened today was an exciting affair. Australia who won the toss and elected to bat first and posted 164 runs on the board with the help of fine knocks from Short, Finch, Carey, and Stoinis.

Krunal Pandya recorded his best figures in T20 which read 4-0-36-4. In reply, India got off to a flying start with Dhawan hitting boundaries at ease. Though the progress was dented by some quick wickets in the middle overs, the partnership between Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik ensured they reached the target.

Here we brief the 3 reasons due to which India won the game:

#1 Economical spell by the spinners

Image result for Krunal Pandya

Yuzvendra Chahal had to make way for Khaleel Ahmed as a measure to strengthen the pace department. Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav were the only spinners in the team and were under pressure to deliver. Kuldeep was awesome as always who had decent outings in this series but Krunal Pandya who is playing his first overseas tour had a forgettable outing in the first match.

He was hammered for 55 runs in his 4 overs while he conceded 26 runs in the second match which was a good comeback. However, his position was at stake before today but he announced himself at in the international stage today with an excellent bowling. He picked 4 crucial wickets in the middle overs that hindered the progress of Australia and consequently they weren’t able to reach the 180-run mark in their 20 overs.

Kuldeep gave the first breakthrough while he picked the wicket of Aaron Finch shortly after the powerplay. Krunal scalped Short in his very first over before returning to remove Glenn Maxwell and Ben McDermott off consecutive deliveries in his next over and he completed his spell on a high note by picking the wicket of Alex Carey in his final over.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Krunal Pandya
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
