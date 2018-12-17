×
Shaw ruled out of Test series; Mayank, Hardik added

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
6.44K   //    17 Dec 2018, 17:30 IST

Shaw was seen practising with a heavily bandaged right ankle
Shaw was seen practising with a heavily bandaged right ankle

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test against Australia, after failing to recover from an ankle injury. The BCCI have announced Mayank Agarwal as his replacement.

Shaw rolled over his ankle while playing against Cricket Australia XI in the warm-up game ahead of the first Test in Adelaide.

A week back, India coach Ravi Shastri had stated that Shaw had been recovering well prior to the Perth Test, and was hopeful that the young batsman would recover in time to participate in the series.

"It was heartbreaking to see him go down. But the good thing is he's recovering quickly. He's already started walking. Hopefully if we can get him to run a bit by the weekend, that's really good signs.

"With youth on his side there might just be a case where he might recover quicker", Shastri had told Radio SEN.

Mayank Agarwal, who has been in a rich vein of form in the domestic circuit, had received his maiden Indian call-up ahead of the West Indies series at home last month, but did not play a single game.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been deemed match-fit after participating in the Ranji Trophy, will join the Indian team in Australia ahead of the third Test. Baroda captain Kedar Devdhar had stated in the post-game conference that Pandya won't be available for the next fixture as he is flying to Australia.

Pandya suffered a back injury during the Asia Cup earlier this year.

A statement from the BCCI read:

"The selectors have added all-rounder Hardik Pandya to India’s squad for the third and fourth Test to be played in Melbourne and Sydney respectively".

India's squad for the 3rd and 4th Test:

Virat Kohli (captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal

