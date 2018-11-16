Australia vs South Africa, Only T20I: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Australia eye comeback in the shortest format

After being overhauled in the ODI series, the hosts Australia will now hope for a turnaround in the shortest format when they face South Africa in the one-off T20I at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Saturday, November 17.

Both teams have played 17 T20I matches against each other. Australia have managed to emerge victorious on eleven occasions while South Africa have won the remaining six encounters.

In the matches played in Australia, the hosts lead the scoreline 5-1. In their previous T20I clash back in March 2016 at Cape Town, South Africa posted a decent total of 178/4 on the board after electing to bat first. However, the Aussies overhauled the total with four balls and six wickets to spare.

Australia

Australia have won nine and lost six out of 15 T20I matches they have played this year. Their most recent T20I assignment was against Pakistan in the UAE. They ended up losing the three-match series 0-3. Despite this, they will take a few positives from their record against the Proteas.

Batting

Although Aaron Finch is among the top ten run scorers in the shortest format of the game this year, he failed to come up worthy contributions in the T20I series against Pakistan. He will look to answer his critics with a worthy performance.

Finch's opening partner Chris Lynn is a destructive T20 batsman and the hosts will want him to put up a swashbuckling performance in his favourite format.

Except these two, the Aussies will bank on the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis. The duo had put up a few good performances against Pakistan and will be expected to replicate it against the Proteas.

Bowling

Marcus Stoinis was their best bowler in the ODI series against Proteas with eight wickets to his name. He will be the go-to man for Australia in T20Is as well.

Billy Stanlake was the leading wicket-taker in T20I series against Pakistan and he will be expected to pick up some wickets upfront.

Andrew Tye (33 T20I wickets) has taken the most wickets for his side in T20Is from the current squad and will be backed by the skipper to rattle the Proteas batting line-up.

Expected Playing XI

Aaron Finch (C), D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Billy Stanlake, Jason Behrendorff and Chris Lynn.

South Africa

South Africa convincingly best Australia in ODI series

South Africa have won three and as and lost three from the six T20I matches they have played so far in 2018. Two of the three wins were registered against a low ranked Zimbabwe team.

However, since South Africa have defeated the hosts in the ODI series, the momentum will be with them.

Batting

Faf du Plessis and David Miller topped the batting chart in the ODIs with 182 and 192 runs respectively. The duo will be going into the match after having scored a ton in the final ODI. They will be expected to continue from where they left in final ODI.

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen both scored 45 and 41 respectively in the recent T20 practice match against Cricket Australia XI. The duo would be expected to chip in with vital contributions in the middle order.

Bowling

Imran Tahir is currently the team's best bowler in the shortest format with 60 wickets in 34 matches. The leg-spinner is likely to cause problems for the Australian batsmen.

Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn, the two spearheads of South African pace unit will be expected to strike early and remove the Australian top order cheaply.

Expected Playing XI

Faf du Plessis (C), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Quinton de Kock Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram.