Australian legend Ian Chappell diagnosed with skin cancer

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 44 // 18 Jul 2019, 19:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ian Chappell (on the left) during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 Official Launch In Melbourne

Former Australian legend and commentator Ian Chappell has revealed that he has been undergoing treatment for skin cancer but he expects to be in good health for the upcoming Ashes series where he is set to be a part of the Channel 9's commentary panel.

The 75-year-old Chappell played 75 Tests during his illustrious career and has been a world-renowned commentator and columnist ever since. Chappell has completed five weeks of intense radiation therapy after he had skin cancers removed from his shoulder, underarm and neck.

“When you hit 70 you feel (vulnerable) anyhow, but I guess I’ve got so used to bloody skin cancers over the years, and the fact that none of them have been melanomas, probably provides a bit of comfort. It may be naivety on my part,” Chappell told The Daily Telegraph.

Chappell's prognosis has come out positively and even attended a family reunion with brothers Greg and Trevor last week.

“I’ve had multiple skin cancers cut off, burnt off and every other way you can get rid of them.

“You get to 70 and you start to think, ‘Christ, it’s getting near the end now.’ But I saw my mother, Jeanne near the end and she’d come to grips with death, and that’s probably when I thought, ‘shit, this is something you need to deal with.’ Not that you’re trying to rush it, but when it comes you’re comfortable. I guess I’ve been in that mode for a while now, and when it happens you just say, ‘well, I’ve had a pretty good time and that’s it."

“When Richie and Tony (Nine commentary comrades Richie Benaud and Tony Greig) went … again, it was just a reminder that it happens to everybody.”

Chappell, who was initially hesitant to open up about his skin cancer issues eventually revealed it to his family and friends after responding positively to the treatment.

“I didn’t tell too many people early on. Mainly because I just wasn’t sure what the radio therapy would involve and how weary I’d be,” said Chappell. "But as it turned out, it wasn’t so bad. A bit of tiredness at night and a bit of skin irritation, but other than that I’m feeling pretty good. I told family and gradually a couple of my teammates and I’ve been getting calls from them pretty regularly which is nice."

Advertisement

The veteran broadcaster was as pumped up for the Ashes as he could ever be.

“With the Ashes coming up now, I’ll speak to Nine and just say, ‘look, I’m ready to go if you need me.’”