Austria vs Germany T20 Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Austria and Germany are all set to embark on a two-match T20I series to the Netherlands starting on June 29. The series will feature two matches, and will be played on June 29 and 30, respectively at Sportpark Het Schootsveld in Deventer. The Netherlands has claimed the hosting rights for this T20I series.

Austria are coming into the series with an astounding track record. They have emerged victorious in all their last five T20 games beating Norway, Bulgaria, Guernsey, Luxembourg, and Slovenia. Austria’s most famous victory came against Norway in a rain-affected final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier.

Germany has also maintained a pretty impressive win record ahead of the upcoming T20 series. They have only managed to lose one T20 match in their last five T20 games. All four wins came against Belgium, where they decimated the hosts on home turf.

Germany experienced a rare bad day against Spain in the Spain Triangular T20I Series back in 2022. Despite that defeat, Germany still went on to win that series. As far as head-to-head records are concerned, Germany has the upper hand with two wins in three games. Austria has only managed to come on top just once.

As both sides gear up for this upcoming series, here is a list of key things that you need to know ahead of the kickoff date.

Austria vs Germany T20 series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: June 29 - Austria vs Germany, Sportpark Het Schootsveld - 4:30 PM

Match 2: June 30 - Austria vs Germany, Sportpark Het Schootsveld - 3:00 PM

Austria vs Germany T20 Series 2023: Live-Streaming Details

No details on the live telecast or live streaming of the T20 series between Austria are Germany are out yet. However, live scoring and written commentary will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Austria vs Germany T20 Series 2023: Full Squads

Austria

Iqbal Hossain, Mirza Ahsan, Navin Wijesekara, Razmal Shigiwal, Abdullah Akbarjan, Arman Randhawa, Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momin, Mehar Cheema, Itibarash Deedar, Jaweed Sadran, Mark Simpson Parker, Osman Khan, Umair Tariq

Germany

Dylan Blignaut, Faisal Mubashir, Joshua van Heerden, Sahir Naqash, Vijay Shankar Chikkannaiah, Muslim Yar, Rohit Singh, Venkataraman Ganesan ©, Zahid Zadran, Michael Richardson (Wk), Sachin Mandy Gangareddy (Wk), Dieter Klein, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Ghulam Ahmad

