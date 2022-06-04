Austria vs Hungary, 1st and 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Hungary are all set to tour Austria for a three-match T20I series starting on June 4. All the games will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn.

Austria haven't had much game time recently, as their last international assignment came back in July last year when they toured Belgium for a three-match T20I series. They lost the first two games but won the last to end the series on a high. They will be looking to kickstart the series against Hungary on a winning note.

Hungary, meanwhile, competed in the recently concluded Valletta Cup. They lost to Czech Republic in the third-place playoff after finishing the league stage in fourth position in the points table.

They have had game time in recent times, which could come in handy against Austria. Both teams have some exciting players in their ranks, so expect a cracking series.

Austria vs Hungary Match Details

Match: Austria vs Hungary, 1st and 2nd T20I, Hungary tour of Austria, 2022.

Date and Time: June 4, 2022, Saturday; 03:00 PM IST and 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Gound is a balanced track. Bowlers might get some movement with the new ball.

Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 16 and 30 degrees Celsius. There could be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Probable XIs

Austria

Arsalan Arif, Iqbal Hossain, Mirza Ahsan, Razmal Shigiwal, Shahil Momin, Mark Simpson-Parker, Mehar Cheema, Abdullah Akbarjan, Itibarshah Deedar, Jaweed Sadran, Sahel Zadran.

Hungary

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Ali Farasat, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Kalum Akurugoda, Khaibar Deldar, Mark Fontaine, Harshvardhan Mandhyan, Stan Ahuja, Akramullah Malikzada, Ali Yalmaz, Sandeep Mohandas.

Match Prediction

Hungary look like a more settled unit than the opposition, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Hungary to win.

