Austria vs Switzerland 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Austria will host the Switzerland cricket team in a four-match men’s T20I series between May 30 and June 1. All four matches will be played at the Velden Cricket Ground in Latschach. The series will mark the first set of T20I fixtures between the two sides.

Ad

Hosts Austria are currently ranked 46 on the ICC rankings among men’s T20I teams. The Switzerland group, on the other hand, are 49th on the table with 51 rating points.

Earlier this month, Austria hosted Slovenia in a four-match series in Graz. Under the leadership of Aqib Iqbal, Austria won each of the four fixtures with emphatic margins to seal the series 4-0. Wicketkeeper-batter Mansoor Safi top-scored for the hosts with 121 runs from four matches at an attacking strike rate of 252. Senior paceman Umair Tariq emerged as the best bowler of the series with 10 wickets in just four innings.

Ad

Trending

The Switzerland cricket team are yet to play a T20I match since they competed in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B in July last year. With wins over Croatia and Serbia but with defeats against Jersey and Belgium, Switzerland finished fourth on the Group A points table of the tournament.

On that note, let’s take a look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the Austria vs Switzerland 2025 T20I series:

Ad

Austria vs Switzerland 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Friday, May 30

1st T20I: Austria vs Switzerland, 6:30pm

Saturday, May 31

2nd T20I: Austria vs Switzerland, 1:30pm

3rd T20I: Austria vs Switzerland, 6:30pm

Sunday, June 1

4th T20I: Austria vs Switzerland, 1:30pm

Austria vs Switzerland 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately for fans in India, the Austria vs Switzerland four-match T20I series will not be available for live telecast or live streaming through any medium in the country.

Ad

Austria vs Switzerland 2025: Full squads

Austria

Janan Ghelzai, Karanbir Singh, Aqib Iqbal, Bilal Zalmai, Ebrahim Naseri, Kumud Jha, Saad Cheema, Zeeshan Goraya, Arsalan Arif, Mansoor Safi, Hamid Safi, Umair Tariq, Waqar Zalmai and Ziaurahman Shinwari.

Switzerland

Harsha Deshan (c), Idrees Ul Haque, Diyon Johnson, Faheem Nazir, Aneesh Kumar, Arjun Vinod, Ashwin Vinod, Hassan Ahmad, Malyar Stanikzai, Zac Stewart, Ali Nayyar, Sheraz Sarwar, Hugo Elder and Grant Cupido.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️