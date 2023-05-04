Austria Women vs France Women T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

Austria Women will host France Women in a five-match T20I series, starting Friday (May 5) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria.

Two matches each will take place on Friday & Saturday while the 5th T20I match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 7. All five T20I matches will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria.

Austria Women vs France Women: Head to Head in T20I

Austria Women and France Women have faced each other thrice to date, with the latter having won all three encounters thus far. It won't be a surprise if the tourists thrash the hosts 5-0 in the upcoming women's T20I series.

Austria Women vs France Women T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, May 5

1st T20I - Austria Women vs France Women, 3:00 pm

2nd T20I - Austria Women vs France Women, 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 6

3rd T20I - Austria Women vs France Women, 3:00 pm

4th T20I - Austria Women vs France Women, 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 7

5th T20I - Austria Women vs France Women, 3:00 pm

Austria Women vs France Women T20I Series 2022: Live-Streaming Details

All five T20I matches between Austria Women and France Women won't be televised or live-streamed for fans in India. However, fans can follow the live scores for the women's T20I series here.

Austria Women vs France Women T20I Series 2022: Squads

Austria Women

Harjivan Bhullar, Priya Sabu (Wk), Smriti Kohli, Andrea Mae Zepeda, Hadia Siddiqui, Hannah Simpson-Parker, Sushma Kattimani, Busra Uca (Wk), Anisha Nookala, Ashmaan Saifee, Elvira Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz (c), Mallika Pathirannehelage, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Sriya Komati Reddy, Valentina Avdylaj.

France Women

Alix Brodin, Emma Patel, Ines Mackeon, Lena Armas, Magali Marchello, Prabhashi Mahawattage, Tara Britton, Blandine Verdon, Emmanuelle Brelivet, Lara Aramas, Marie Violleau, Pooja Ganesh, Poppy McGeown, Amy Seddon, Anika Bester, Krystal Lemoine, Lydia Templeman, Thea Graham.

