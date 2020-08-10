International women's cricket gets underway with the Germany Women's tour of Austria this month. As per the schedule, both sides will feature in a five-match T20I series at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in the Seebarn subdivision of Harmannsdorf, Lower Austria between August 12 and August 15, 2020. Interestingly, both teams have never faced each other in a T20I match.

The Golden Eagles have had an average run in the shortest format with four wins and four losses in eight T20I games, with all of those wins coming against Oman Women in February 2020.

Janet Ronalds is Germany's most successful batsman with 186 runs at an average of 26.57 while all-rounder Christina Gough has been their go-to option in both departments with 151 runs and seven wickets in her kitty.

The team also have a strong bowling lineup in Emma Bargna and Milena Beresford. Both have been regular strikers with the ball and are likely to make their opponents struggle for each and every run.

On the flip side, Austria Women's only T20I assignment till date was the 2019 Women's T20I quadrangular series in France. The team featured in six T20I fixtures and managed to secure wins on two occasions.

Austria's performance mostly revolves around skipper Andrea-Mae Zepeda. Zepeda was Austria's standout performer during that series with 125 runs and 8 wickets. Another player to watch out for is Rezarta Avdylaj, who registered 42 runs and 5 scalps in the same series.

Germany Women vs Austria Women 2020 Schedule (All times in IST)

Austria Women vs Germany Women 2020 Schedule (All Times in CET)

1st T20I: 12th August 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 02:30 PM

2nd T20I: 13th August 2020 (Thursday)

Time: 01:30 PM

3rd T20I: 13th August 2020 (Thursday)

Time: 06:00 PM

4th T20I: 14th August 2020 (Friday)

Time: 01:30 PM

5th T20I: 14th August 2020 (Friday)

Time: 12:30 PM

Austria Women vs Germany Women 2020 Live Streaming details

The European Cricket Network will broadcast the live feed of both T20 International games on its YouTube channel- 'ECN - European Cricket Network'- in Europe, America, Africa and Australia, while viewers from the Indian subcontinent can access the live feed through the FanCode app.

Austria Women vs Germany Women 2020 Squads

Germany Women's Squad for the Austria tour (Courtesy - @GoldenEagles_de)

Germany Women Squad: Anuradha Doddaballapur (C), Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Asmita Kohli, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Antonia Meyenborg, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Kainat Qureshi, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Lena Skatulla, Verena Stolle and Karthika Vijayaraghavan.

Austria Women Squad: Andrea-Mae Zepeda (C), Busra UCA, Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Valentina Avdylaj, Priya Sabu, Harjivan Bhullar, Sylvia Kailath, Anisha Nookala, Harjot Dhaliwal, Albulena Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Raphaela Trobinger, Ayse Atis and Derya Ortasulak.