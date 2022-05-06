Austria Women vs Jersey Women, 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Austria Women take on Jersey Women in the fourth game of the Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club in France.

Austria Women got off to a perfect start. They faced Spain Women in their first game and defeated them convincingly. The Austrians will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

After electing to bat first, the Austrian batters struggled a bit but managed to put 127 on the board. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly and knocked over Spain Women on 92 to win the game by 35 runs.

Jersey Women, on the other hand, beat France Women comprehensively in their opening game of the Quadrangular T20I Series 2022. Bowling first, they restricted France Women to 87 in their 20 overs. The opening batters of Jersey led the charge with the bat as their contributions helped them chase down the total with ease.

Before facing the Austrians on Friday, Jersey Women will face Spain Women in the morning. They will be looking to keep performing in a similar fashion and repeat their performance on the second day of the series.

Austria Women vs Jersey Women Match Details:

Match: Austria Women vs Jersey Women, 4th T20I, Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022

Date and Time: May 6, 2022, Friday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club, France

Austria Women vs Jersey Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Dreux Sport Cricket Club assists bowlers. The batters need to take their time before playing their strokes. Once set, the batters can hit through the line.

Austria Women vs Jersey Women Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Dreux is expected to range between 9 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Austria Women vs Jersey Women Probable XIs

Austria Women

Jo Antoinette Stiglitz top-scored with 29 as the Austrians posted 127 on the board, losing seven wickets. Mahadewa Pathirannehelage picked up a fifer as she broke the back of the Spanish batting lineup helping her team to win the game by 35 runs.

Probable XI

Busra Uca, Gandhali Bapat (c), Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Rezarta Avdylaj, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Anisha Nookala, Harjivan Bhullar, Priya Sabu, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Valentina Avdylaj, Ashmaan Saifee

Jersey Women

The bowlers bowled beautifully and restricted France Women to 87 in their first game. Charlie Miles remained unbeaten on 39 and guided her side across the line to win the game by seven wickets.

Probable XI

Maria da Rocha (c), Charlie Miles, Lily Greig, Chloe Greechan, Florrie Copley, Trinity Smith, Grace Wetherall, Erin Duffy, Mia Maguire (wk), Ering Gouge, Georgia Mallett

Austria Women vs Jersey Women Match Prediction

Austria Women defeated Spain Women in their first game and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum. Jersey won their first game but they will face Spain Women before facing Austria Women on Friday. Fans can expect a cracking contest.

Austria has a good balance to their side and fans expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Austria Women to win this encounter

LIVE POLL Q. Gandhali Bapat to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar