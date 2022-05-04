Austria Women vs Spain Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The second game of the Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 sees Austria Women taking on Spain Women. The Dreux Sport Cricket Club in Dreux, France will host this contest.

Austria Women have won four of their last five matches, although their last game was played in September 2021. They haven’t played any games since then and will be hoping to kick start the Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series on a winning note.

Gandhali Bapat is the captain of the Austrian side. The wicket-keeper batter will be looking to lead the side by example over the next few days.

Spain Women, meanwhile, haven’t played any T20I so far and this will be their first T20I. Elspeth Fowler has been handed the responsibility of leading the Spanish side in the T20Is. Their players will be eager to make their mark at the top level.

Austria Women vs Spain Women Match Details

Match: Austria Women vs Spain Women, 2nd T20I, Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022

Date and Time: May 5th 2022, Thursday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club, France

Austria Women vs Spain Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Dreux Sport Cricket Club is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Austria Women vs Spain Women Weather Forecast

There won't be ideal conditions for a game of cricket. The temperature in Dreux is expected to range between six and 19 degrees Celsius. Rain interruptions are likely during the course of the match.

Austria Women vs Spain Women Probable XIs

Austria Women

Probable XI

Gandhali Bapat (c & wk), Rezarta Avdylaj, Valentina Avdylaj, Harjivan Bhullar, Bangalore Chamundaiah, Smriti Kohli, Anisha Nookala, Priya Sabu, Ashmaan Saifee, Busra Uca, Hannah Simpson-Parker

Spain Women

Probable XI

Elspeth Fowler (c), Samaia Basharat, Amy Brown-Carrera, Hifsa Butt, Rabia Iqbal, Zenab Iqbal, Jaspreet Kaur, Simranjit Kaur, Wania Malik, Tashiba Mirza, Rabia Mushtaq

Austria Women vs Spain Women Match Prediction

Since the Spanish side will be playing their first-ever T20I, it will be a test of nerves for their players on Thursday.

Austria, on the other hand, look a settled unit and have more experience. They are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Austria Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee