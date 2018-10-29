Babar Azam becomes No.1 ranked batsman in latest ICC T20I rankings

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam overtook Aaron Finch as the No.1 ranked batsman in the latest ICC T20I rankings, released after the end of the Australia-Pakistan T20I series. Azam collected 163 runs from three innings in Pakistan's 3-0 whitewash of the Aussies, jumping directly from the fifth spot to the number one spot.

His teammate Fakhar Zaman dropped down three places to the fifth spot. India's Lokesh Rahul maintained his place at No.3.

In the bowling rankings, the top five spots are taken by five leg spinners - while Afghanistan's Rashid Khan occupies the first slot, those to follow him are Shadab Khan, Ish Sodhi, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adil Rashid.

Apart from pacer Billy Stanlake, who picked up seven wickets in the T20Is versus Pakistan, there are only spinners in the top-10. Imad Wasim made his entry into the top-10 - a list that has as many as eight leg spinners.

For India, Chahal continues to be the highest-ranked bowler, with pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the T20Is against England due to injury, being the next best at #26. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is at the 28th spot.

Virat Kohli stayed put at the 13th place, while Rohit Sharma moved into the top-10. Shikhar Dhawan stays put at the 21st spot.

Batting rankings

#1 Babar Azam

#2 Aaron Finch

#3 Lokesh Rahul

#4 Colin Munro

#5 Fakhar Zaman

#6 Martin Guptill

#7 Glenn Maxwell

#8 Alex Hales

#9 Jason Roy

#10 Rohit Sharma

Bowling rankings

#1 Rashid Khan

#2 Shadab Khan

#3 Ish Sodhi

#4 Yuzvendra Chahal

#5 Adil Rashid

#6 Mitchell Santner

#7 Samuel Badree

#8 Imran Tahir

#9 Billy Stanlake

#10 Imad Wasim