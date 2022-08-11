“The doctor and the physio are traveling with the team” - Babar Azam explains why unfit Shaheen Afridi is part of Netherlands tour

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has admitted that there are concerns over the team’s lead pacer Shaheen Afridi’s fitness. He explained that the fast bowler has been named in the squad for the Netherlands tour because the team doctor and physio can monitor his progress.

Afridi was ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month due to a knee injury. The 22-year-old suffered the injury during the fourth day of the first Test of the series.

While the pacer has not yet recovered, he is traveling with the one-day squad to the Netherlands. Explaining the decision, Babar said a pre-departure press conference:

“There are concerns over Shaheen’s fitness. We are taking him along because the doctor and the physio are traveling with the team, so he can be looked after well. We are thinking from a long-term perspective. There is the Asia Cup and the World Cup as well.”

On how soon Pakistan expect the left-armer to be fit, the Pakistan captain said:

“We are trying to ensure he can get ready as soon as possible. We are hoping that he can play at least one match in the Netherlands. If not, then hopefully he can play in the Asia Cup.”

Afridi is one of the key performers in Pakistan’s squad across the three formats of the game. He claimed four wickets in the team’s win against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle.

“Don’t think there is time for a change” - Babar Azam confirms Shoaib Malik not in line for recall

Considering that Pakistan’s batting is heavily dependent on Babar and Mohammad Rizwan, the team’s fans have been wondering whether veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik can be recalled again. Babar, however, shut out the possibility. He stated:

“The coach, the selectors and I together picked the best possible team. I don’t think there is time for a change. After the Netherlands tour, there are more matches immediately. We have picked what we feel is the best combination.”

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ Captain Babar Azam — "Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez will be missed in upcoming AsiaCup. We hope Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah fills the space very well." #AsiaCup2022 Captain Babar Azam — "Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez will be missed in upcoming AsiaCup. We hope Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah fills the space very well." #AsiaCup2022

40-year-old Malik was part of Pakistan's T20I World Cup squad last year. He hasn’t played for the team since the second T20I against Bangladesh in Mirpur in November 2021.

