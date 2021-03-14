Babar Azam is not a kid, should not rely on the selectors: Kamran Akmal

Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal has urged Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam to take more responsibility and not depend on the selectors.

It is understood that Babar Azam has expressed his disappointment over the selection process and was allegedly told by the Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, that the selection of the national squads is not Babar Azam's concern.

Babar Azam is unhappy with the selection of 6 players for Pakistan's upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe and also expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that players are being picked too early for Tests based on their PSL performances.

Speaking on the matter, Kamran Akmal stated that 'Babar Azam is not a kid anymore' and if he does not communicate this to the Pakistan Cricket Board, it could affect his own performances:

“If Babar doesn’t tell them then it could hurt his own focus and performances. That is why I think it is Babar’s responsibility. He is not a kid anymore. He is experienced and is a top-class player. The PCB has given him complete authority. He should utilise that authority. If he relies on these individuals then our cricket might not be headed towards betterment."

Kamran Akmal was not amused by the idea that players could be selected for Pakistan's red-ball side based on their PSL performances. The 39-year-old called for the Pakistan selectors to put more thought into the criteria they use for selecting players for the national squads:

“You can’t just pick players for the Test format from those who perform well in T20Is. This is how it is going right now. This is causing damage to Pakistan cricket. The PCB should put more thought into how they select players for the national side. They should think about the process and policy of selection. They can’t just put a laptop in front and show stats."

Pakistan have recently announced their squads for their upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe. Haris Sohail and Yasir Shah have been left out of the respective ODI and Test squads - a decision which has not gone down well with Babar Azam.