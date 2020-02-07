×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Babar Azam set to be announced as Pakistan's ODI captain

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 07 Feb 2020, 16:37 IST

Babar Azam is set to replace Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan
Babar Azam is set to replace Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan's new ODI captain.

After having replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed in the shortest format as Pakistan's T20 captain, Babar Azam is set to be named as their new ODI captain as well. Having lost 3-0 to Sri Lanka at home in the T20 series in October last year, Sarfaraz was dropped from the Pakistan team and Azhar Ali and Babar Azam were named as the new Test and T20 skippers respectively.

But the ODI skipper was not named by Pakistan at that point because the next ODI series for the Men in Green would be the lone ODI to be played against Bangladesh at home on April 3rd.

Sarfaraz's biggest achievement with the Pakistan ODI team was leading them to the 2017 Champions Trophy title. He also had helped Pakistan gain the number one rank in T20Is. Thus, former chief selector and head coach Mohsin Khan felt that it was absolutely unfair to drop Sarfaraz both as a player and as a skipper from Pakistan's limited-overs cricket.

"There is no way the PCB or selectors can now justify not keeping Sarfaraz in the ODI team or replacing him with Babar Azam. It would be great injustice with a fine captain and a player,” Mohsin was quoted as saying by PTI.

“There was pressure on Sarfaraz as captain for all three formats but he is still the ideal choice for the white-ball formats,” he further added.

That being said, Pakistan came back strongly after the whitewash at the hands of Sri Lanka and Australia with a win the T20I series against Bangladesh under the leadership of Babar Azam. Pakistan will be hopeful of expecting similar performances from the team in ODIs as well. Sarfaraz Ahmed can make a comeback to the Pakistan team if he does well in domestic cricket and in the Pakistan Super League.

Published 07 Feb 2020, 16:37 IST
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020 Pakistan Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed Babar Azam ODI Cricket
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
BAN 141/5 (20.0 ov)
PAK 142/5 (19.3 ov)
Pakistan won by 5 wickets
BAN VS PAK live score
2nd T20I | Sat, 25 Jan
BAN 136/6 (20.0 ov)
PAK 137/1 (16.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 9 wickets
BAN VS PAK live score
3rd T20I | Mon, 27 Jan
PAK
BAN
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS BAN live score
1st Test
BAN 229/7 (80.5 ov)
PAK
LIVE
Day 1 | Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
BAN VS PAK live score
Only ODI | Fri, 03 Apr, 01:30 PM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
2nd Test | Sun, 05 Apr, 10:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Women's World Twenty20
Big Bash League
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us