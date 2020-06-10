×
'Babar Azam will be like Virat Kohli in five years' time,' says Younis Khan

  • Younis Khan believes that Babar Azam has the potential to perform like Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
  • Younis also is hopeful that Babar Azam would break records for Pakistan that were created by him.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 10 Jun 2020, 23:40 IST
Younis Khan believed that Babar Azam has all the potential to perform like Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
Former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan believes that Babar Azam will start putting in performances like Indian skipper Virat Kohli in five years' time.

The 25-year-old, who became Pakistan's limited-overs skipper a few months ago, is arguably the team's best batsman currently and has the potential to become one of their all-time greats.

"I don't like these comparisons. Look at Kohli he is at the top of his game right now. He is without any doubt the top batsman today and has performed in all formats. Babar has also performed in all formats in recent times but the way I look at it, where Kohli is today, what he has achieved until now, Babar will be there in five years' time," Younis told PTI.

Would like Babar Azam to break my records: Younis Khan

There has been an upward curve in the performances of the Pakistan cricket team ever since Babar Azam has taken over the reins. He has also begun to score consistently.

However, Younis believed that there was a lot of pressure being put on Babar Azam due to the nation's high expectations. He felt that if the proper amount of freedom is given to him, Babar Azam has the capability to break many records created by Younis himself.

"I would love to see Babar achieve many more great things and become a legend. I want to see him surpass me and my records," Younis asserted.

Being the only batsman from Pakistan to have crossed the 10,000-run mark in Tests, Younis still believes that he had no ego issues in his playing days and always wanted to give back to the game that has given him so much recognition.

His advice to Babar Azam would probably be to not look too much ahead of himself and to keep on producing consistent performances for Pakistan.

Published 10 Jun 2020, 23:40 IST
Pakistan Cricket Younis Khan Babar Azam Cricket News Today
