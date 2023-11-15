Bago T10 Blast 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Association all set to host the first edition of Bago T10 Blast, starting on Thursday, November 16. Shaw Park, Scarborough in Tobago will host all the games of the campaign.

A total of six teams are participating in the competition namely Mt Irvine Surfers, Pirates Bay Raiders, Kings Bay Royals, Pigeon Point Skiers, Store Bay Snorkelers, and No Mans Land Explorers.

Every team will face each other twice in a double round-robin format. The team that secures the top rank will advance to the grand finale scheduled for Monday, December 4. Meanwhile, the second and third-ranked teams will compete in the eliminator, and the victorious team will progress to the final.

Keeper-batter Amir Jangoo will lead the Kings Bay Royals, while Kirstan Kalicharan will be captaining Mt Irvine Surfers.

Dejourn Charles, known for his power-hitting prowess, will be at the helm of No Mans Land Explorers, while Jason Persaud, a keeper-batter, will lead the charge for Pigeon Point Strikers. Over on the other side, Store Bay Snorkelers will be under the captaincy of medium pacer Joshua James, while Pirate Bay Raiders will be guided by medium pacer Navin Stewart.

Evin Lewis, Tion Webster, Jason Mohammed, Mark Deyal, and Khary Pierre are among the prominent names featuring in the inaugural edition.

Bago T10 Blast 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - November 16, Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pirates Bay Raiders, 9:30 PM

Match 2 - November 17, Kings Bay Royals vs Pigeon Point Skiers, 12:00 AM

Match 3 - November 17, Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers, 9:30 PM

Match 4 - November 18, No Mans Land Explorers vs Kings Bay Royals, 12:00 AM

Match 5 - November 18, Mt Irvine Surfers vs Kings Bay Royals, 9:30 PM

Match 6 - November 19, Pigeon Point Skiers vs No Mans Land Explorers, 12:00 AM

Match 7 - November 19, Kings Bay Royals vs Pirates Bay Raiders, 9:30 PM

Match 8 - November 20, Mt Irvine Surfers vs Store Bay Snorkelers, 12:00 AM

Match 9 - November 20, Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pirates Bay Raiders, 9:30 PM

Match 10 - November 21, Pigeon Point Skiers vs Kings Bay Royals, 12:00 AM

Match 11 - November 21, Pirates Bay Raiders vs No Mans Land Explorers, 9:30 PM

Match 12 - November 22, Kings Bay Royals vs Store Bay Snorkelers, 12:00 AM

Match 13 - November 23, Pigeon Point Skiers vs Pirates Bay Raiders, 9:30 PM

Match 14 - November 24, Kings Bay Royals vs No Mans Land Explorers, 12:00 AM

Match 15 - November 24, Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pigeon Point Skiers, 9:30 PM

Match 16 - November 25, Mt Irvine Surfers vs No Mans Land Explorers, 12:00 AM

Match 17 - November 25, Store Bay Snorkelers vs No Mans Land Explorers, 9:30 PM

Match 18 - November 26, Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pigeon Point Skiers, 12:00 AM

Match 19 - November 26, Store Bay Snorkelers vs Pirates Bay Raiders, 9:30 PM

Match 20 - November 27, Pigeon Point Skiers vs No Mans Land Explorers, 12:00 AM

Match 21 - November 27, Pirates Bay Raiders vs No Mans Land Explorers, 9:30 PM

Match 22 - November 28, Mt Irvine Surfers vs Store Bay Snorkelers, 12:00 AM

Match 23 - November 29, Mt Irvine Surfers vs Kings Bay Royals, 9:30 PM

Match 24 - November 30, Pigeon Point Skiers vs Pirates Bay Raiders, 12:00 AM

Match 25 - November 30, Store Bay Snorkelers vs No Mans Land Explorers, 9:30 PM

Match 26 - December 1, Mt Irvine Surfers vs Pirates Bay Raiders, 12:00 AM

Match 27 - December 1, Kings Bay Royals vs Store Bay Snorkelers, 9:30 PM

Match 28 - December 2, Mt Irvine Surfers vs No Mans Land Explorers, 12:00 AM

Match 29 - December 2, Kings Bay Royals vs Pirates Bay Raiders, 9:30 PM

Match 30 - December 3, Pigeon Point Skiers vs Store Bay Snorkelers, 12:00 AM

Eliminator - December 3, 9:30 PM

Final - December 4, 12:00 AM

Bago T10 Blast 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Bago T10 Blast 2023 will be live streamed on FanCode App and Website. However, there is no live telecast of the tournament for fans in India.

Bago T10 Blast 2023: Full Squads

Kings Bay Royals

Amir Jangoo (c), Jahron Alfred, Iraq Thomas, Deems Baird, Kwasi Williams, Brandon Melville, Ajani Alleyne, Vikash Mohan, Chadeon Raymond, Damion Jaochim, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Christopher Ramsaran, Navin Bidaisee, Antonio Gomez

Mt Irvine Surfers

Kirstan Kalicharan (c), Keishawn Dillon, Ancil Nedd, Selvin Duncan, Ato James, Michael Ramsey, Obari Elliott, Cephus Cooper, Shatrugharan Rambaran, Justin Gangoo, Akiel Cooper, Ramesh Bridgelal, Anderson Mahase, Khaleem Mohammed

No Mans Land Explorers

Dejourn Charles (c), Antonio Providence, Shaquille Johnson, Ako George, Keil Ross, Dario Melville, Tion Webster, Jyd Goolie, Kamil Pooran, Mikel Govia, Aaron Alfred, Keon Issac, Bryan Charles, Brandon Ramdial

Pigeon Point Strikers

Jason Persaud (c), Jayden Kent, Joshua Yorke, Kwani Thomas, Adrian Alexander, Aalon Reid, Jason Mohammed, Daron Cruickshank, Uthman Mohammed, Teshawn Castro, Adrian Ali, Ryan Bandoo, Mario Belkon, Akiel Clarke

Store Bay Snorkelers

Joshua James (c), Anthony Providence, Damien Ramsey, Kelon Lynch, Shaffique Sheppard, Duane Murray, Terrence Hinds, Mark Deyal, Jesse Botan, Johnruss Jaggeassar, Imran Khan, Daniel Cooper, Dillon Douglas, Akeen Chandeler

Pirate Bay Raiders

Navin Stewart (c), Shaquille Duncan, Simmons Peters, Leron Lezama, Xavier Reid, Tyson Alleyne, Evin Lewis, Shaaron Lewis, Christian Thurton, Kharry Pierre, Marlon Richards, Ewat Nicholason, Nathaniel McDavid, Shammon Hooper