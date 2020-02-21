BAI optimistic about Chinese shuttlers travelling to India for the India Open

Badminton - Kidambi Srikanth will be one of the players to watch out for in the India Open

What’s the story?

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is optimistic that China will participate in next month's India Open despite the fears surrounding the deadly coronavirus. The Chinese players have been kept quarantined for almost a fortnight in Europe, which is to ensure their travel to India will not cause the virus to spend.

In case you didn’t know

The virus has killed nearly 2000 people and infected over 75,000 in China. It is believed to have spread from the city of Wuhan last year.

The heart of the matter

A top BAI official told agencies that the federation is in touch with the sports and external affair ministries, to get clarity regarding visa processing of the shuttlers from China and Hong Kong. The official said on the condition of anonymity as per the Ahmedabad Mirror,

"India Open is an important tournament for the Olympic qualification, so we are expecting a big Chinese contingent."

"BAI has sought permission from the sports ministry and external affairs ministry for the visa process of the athletes. The Chinese shuttlers are already in Europe to play the German Open, All England and Swiss Open before coming to India."

What’s next?

Since the Chinese shuttlers are in quarantine, there is no reason why they should not travel to India. It will only make the tournament more competitive and interesting.