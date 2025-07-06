Bali Bash International Rising Asia Tri-Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Cricket Indonesia is all set to host a tri-series, named the Bali Bash International Rising Asia Tri-Series, featuring the host nation, Indonesia, the Philippines, and South Korea from Sunday, July 6. The series will conclude on Sunday, July 13, with a total of 12 games being played at the Udayana Cricket Ground, Bali.

The tournament will be played in a quadruple round-robin format, with each team playing a total of eight games, and the team finishing at the top of the table shall be crowned the winner of the series.

The three teams last squared off during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier B 2024, where the Philippines and Indonesia finished with six points, while South Korea had a poor performance, enduring a winless campaign across six games.

During the event, Indonesia defeated South Korea twice and had an even record against the Philippines (1-1). The Philippines also dominated South Korea with a double win in the tournament to secure the second spot.

Historically, the Philippines leads the head-to-head against Indonesia 5-3 over eight games. Meanwhile, Indonesia holds a commanding 4-0 advantage over South Korea, highlighting their dominance in past encounters. The Philippines also maintains a clean slate against South Korea, reinforcing its upper hand in the contest.

With a mix of regional pride and emerging talent, the Bali Bash Tri-Series promises to deliver high-intensity cricket, closely fought matches, and a significant platform for all three nations to prepare for future international competitions.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Bali Bash International Rising Asia Tri-Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times in IST)

Sunday, July 6

Match 1 - Indonesia vs Philippines, 7:00 AM

Monday, July 7

Match 2 - Philippines vs South Korea, 7:00 AM

Match 3 - Indonesia vs Philippines, 11:30 AM

Tuesday, July 8

Match 4 - South Korea vs Indonesia, 7:00 AM

Wednesday, July 9

Match 5 - Philippines vs South Korea, 7:00 AM

Match 6 - South Korea vs Indonesia, 11:30 AM

Thursday, July 10

Match 7 - Indonesia vs Philippines, 7:00 AM

Match 8 - Philippines vs South Korea, 11:30 AM

Saturday, July 12

Match 9 - South Korea vs Indonesia, 7:00 AM

Match 10 - Philippines vs South Korea, 11:30 AM

Sunday, July 13

Match 11 - Indonesia vs Philippines, 05:30 AM

Match 12 - South Korea vs Indonesia, 11:00 AM

Bali Bash International Rising Asia Tri-Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Bali Bash International Rising Asia Tri-Series 2025 on the Fancode app and website.

Bali Bash International Rising Asia Tri-Series 2025: Full Squads

Indonesia

Anjar Tadarus, Ashish Gupta, Febrianto Heo, Gede Priandana, Julang Dzulfikar, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Michael Byrne, Padmakar Surve, Sampath Kharvi, Danilson Hawoe, Dhanesh Shetty, Gede Arta, Kadek Gamantika, Ketut Artawan, Taufiqry Noor Maulana, Vineet Shah, Ahmad Ramdoni, Dharma Kesuma, Andreas Hawoe, Apriliandi Rahayu, Dewa Wiswi, Ferdinando Banunaek, Maxi Koda, Nakul Shankar

South Korea

Gurjar Kuldeep, Mir Bilal Ahmad, Saurabh Kumar, Hussain Basharat, Anjum Zeeshan, Iqbal Mudassir, Ishan Dilruksha, Venusara De Silva, Sameera Maduranga, Hyeon Min Huon Ethan Parsons, Alex Sang Hoon Parsons, Lee Hyo-Shin, Daeyeon Kim, Nishat

Philippines

Henry Tyler (C), Jonathan Tuffin, Rhys Burinaga, Kepler Lukies, Andrew Donovan, Mark Manalo, Liam Myott, Jean-Miguel Podosky, Grant Russ, Arashdeep Samra, Amnpreet Sirah, Gurbhupinder Singh, Chris Stamp, Nivek Tanner, Francis Walsh

