"Ball-tampering incident was a 'humbling experience' for the team," says Justin Langer

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
44   //    04 May 2019, 00:12 IST

Steve Smith and David Warner will return to Australian colors in the World Cup
Steve Smith and David Warner will return to Australian colors in the World Cup

What's the story?

Former Australian opener and the current coach of the Australian men's team, Justin Langer voiced his views over the returning duo of David Warner and Steve Smith at a recent press conference.

The coach put light on the ball-tampering incident that took place in South Africa, how Smith and Warner's return will boost the team's chances at the World Cup, and also how the duo has got an opportunity to develop humility.

The background

The Aussie trio of Smith, Warner, and Cameron Bancroft were handed international and domestic bans by Cricket Australia after they were found tampering the condition of the ball during a Test match versus South Africa back in March 2018.

While Bancroft received a nine-month ban, Warner and Smith were barred from playing international and Australian domestic cricket for 12 months. The latter duo's ban ended recently and they will make their international return for Australia at the upcoming ICC World Cup.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the reporters at Allan Border Field today, Justin Langer hinted to the ball-tampering incident and remarked:

"We have had great success in the past. While we celebrate that, it means nothing on how we play this [World Cup]. But I do know that we had a very humbling experience. And we bought it upon ourselves. We must make the most of every opportunity that comes up, including this World Cup."

He even told that there is no tension in the dressing room now. Referring to Smith and Warner's returns he stated that there will be challenges for them when they play the World Cup and also, when one returns from a captain's position to that of a player's, one develops a certain degree of humility.

To conclude, Langer said that the Aussies will try their best to take the advantage of their experience both on and off field.

Also Read: CWC 2019: Squad overview, probable XI, fixtures and venues of Australia

What's next?

The duo has joined the Australian training camp in Brisbane. Australia will play its first World Cup match versus Afghanistan on June 1 in Bristol.

