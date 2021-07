Balochistan Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22: Full schedule, squads and live streaming details

The upcoming edition of the Balochistan Cricket Association Tournament will witness 13 teams in action. The teams are drawn across two pools, one of seven teams and one with six, with each team playing the other team in their pool once during the Group Stage.

The team that finishes atop the points table from Pool A & B will meet in the final fixture of the Balochistan Cricket Association Tournament on 30 & 31 July.

The Balochistan Cricket Association selected players after the selection trial, which was held in late March. Later, the players were divided across 14 teams ahead of the commencement of the tournament.

A total of 43 matches will be played during the Balochistan Cricket Association tournament from July 5 to July 31.

Balochistan Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22: Full Schedule

πŸ“’ Schedule of City Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22 - Balochistan πŸ“’



Balochistan Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22: Pool A

5-6 July

Quetta vs Pishin

Sibi vs Noshki

Killa Abdullah vs Naseerabad

8-9 July

Quetta vs Sibi

Pishin vs Noshki

Naseerabad vs Loralai

11-12 July

Quetta vs Noshki

Pishin vs Sibi

Killa Abdullah vs Loralai

14-15 July

Quetta vs Killa Abdullah

Pishin vs Naseerabad

Sibi vs Loralai

17-18 July

Quetta vs Naseerabad

Pishin vs Lorala

Noshki vs Killa Abdullah

23-24 July

Pishin vs Killa Abdullah

Sibi vs Naseerabad

Noshki vs Loralai

26-27 July

Quetta vs Loralai

Sibi vs Killa Abdullah

Noshki vs Naseerabad

Balochistan Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22: Pool B

5-6 July

Gwadar vs Panjgur

Turbat vs Khuzdar

Jaffarabad vs Lasbela

9-10 July

Gwadar vs Khuzdar

Turbat vs Lasbela

Panjgur vs Jaffarabad

13-14 July

Gwadar vs Jaffarabad

Turbat vs Panjgur

Lasbela vs Khuzdar

17-18 July

Gwadar vs Lasbela

Turbat vs Jaffarabad

Panjgur vs Khuzdar

23-24 July

Gwadar vs Turbat

Panjgur vs Lasbela

Khuzdar vs Jaffarabad

30-31 July

Balochistan Cricket Association Tournament Final:

Winner of Pool (A) v Winner of Pool (B)

Balochistan Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22: Live Streaming Details

Matches from the Balochistan Cricket Association Tournament will not be streamed in India.

Balochistan Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22: Squads

CCA Killa Abdullah

A Hanan, A Waris, Abdul Zahir, Abuzar Khan, Ahmed Shah, Ahsan, Asif Khan, Ehsanullah, Hafiz Abdullah Jan, Hussain Ahmed, M Ghous, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Imran, Najeeb Ullah, Nazir Ahmed, Obaid Ullah Jri, Sami Ullah, Sardar Wali, Zafar Ullah and Zulfiqar Khan

CCA Loralai

Abdul Hameed, Abdul Rasheed, Adil Pathan, Aman Ullah, Dawood Khan, Hameed Ullah, Hazrat Khan, Latifullah, Mehboob Khan, Muheebullah, Munir Ahmed, Naqeeb Ullah, Naqeeb Ullah, Nasir Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Sana Ullah, Sher Hassan, Tariq Jameel, Yasir Khan and Zahoor Ahmad

CCA Naseerabad

Abid Ali, Abid Ali, Ijaz Ahmed, Iltaf Hussain, Imdad Ali, Khan Muhammad, Mashooq Ali, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Baksh, Muhammad Irfan, Nadeem Ahmed, Naseebullah, Nawab Khan, Nizam Ud Din, Qutub Ud Din, Sajid Hussain, Sajjad Ali, Shoukat Ali, Waheed Ahmad and Zahoori Ellahi

CCA Noshki

A Mutalib, Abdul Rauf, Ahsanullah, Bakhtiar Ahmed Shah, Ghulam Haider, Imran Khan, Khuda E Noor, Liaquat Ali, Maqsood Ahmed, Mehr Ullah, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Yaqoob, Mujtaba, Naseeb Ullah, Saif Ullah, Sajjad Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Syed Ahmed Shah and Syed Muhammad Shah

CCA Pishin

Abdul Nabi, Ahsan Tareen, Akbar Khan, Asfand Yar, Barkat Ullah, Bilal Ahmed, Israr Ahmed, Jahanzaib, M Ilyas, Mohammad Javed, Najeeb Ullah, Ramiz Raja, Saeed Ahmed, Salahuddin, Sarwar Khan, Syed Ahsan Ullah, Syed Arshad Ali, Syed Hikmat Ullah, Syed Izzat Ullah Agha and Zubair Ahmed

CCA Quetta

Abdul Nasir, Abdul Salam, Azizullah Mengal, Bashir Ahmed, Hazrat Wali, Hidayatullah, Jahangir, M Junaid, M Shahzad Khan Tareen, Muhammad Amjad, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Dawood, Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Ibrahim Jnr, Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Salman, Muhammad Younas, Naimatullah, Naseeb Ullah and Syed Zainullah

CCA Sibi

Asif Khan, Babrak Karmal, Faisal Ahmed, Fareed Baqi, Imdad Ali, Imran Khan, Khalil Ahmad, Mashaid Anwar, Masroor Khan, Meer Qadir Bakhsh Lehri, Mohammad Hassan Tariq, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Azeem Magsi, Nasir Ali, Nisar Ahmed, Rasool Bakhsh, Shahbaz Marri, Soomer Khan, Taimoor Khan and Usama Khalil

Balochistan Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22: Pool B

CCA Gwadar

Abdul Hameed, Abdul Jabbar, Abdul Jalil, Abdul Razzaq, Abdul Rehman, Abdul Wahid, Abid, Adil, Asif, Dilshad, Elahi Bux, Hakim Ali, Hilal, Ibrheem, Mahir Umar, Meraj, Mohsin, Muhammd Hassan, Naseem Khan, Sameer Miya, Shahnawaz, Shahzad, Shoaib, Sohail Majeed and Zaib Saleem

CCA Jaffarabad

Abdul Qadeer, Altaf Hussain, Aziz Ullah, Bilal Khan, Dhani Buksh, Fahad Hussain, Hidaitullah, Imran Khan, Mohamed Saleem, Mohammad Ashraf, Muhammad Deen, Najeeb Ullha, Naseebullah, Rameez Raja, Sajad Ali, Shehbaz Ali, Taimur Ali, Talib Hussain, Umed Ali and Zubair Khan

CCA Khuzdar

Abdul Salam, Abdul Rasheed, Abid Ullah Khan, Adnan Iqbal, Faheem Younis, Fareed Ahmed, Haq Nawaz, Israr Ullah, Kaleemullah, Khalil Ahmad, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Asif, Mohammed Tayyab, Muhammad Arif, Muneer Ahmed, Munir Ahmed, Rashid Ahmed, Sami Ullah, Shahid Ramzan and Sheroz Khan

CCA Lasbela

Abdul Rauf, Abdul Sattar, Ahmer Aziz, Aqeel Khan, Aqib Junaid, Asif Shahid, Awais Aman, Dinesh Kumar, Ghulam Mohammad, Imdad Hussain, Imran Ali, Meer Abdul Sattar, Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Ayaz, Mohammad Deen, Muhammad Faraz, Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Zaman, Nauman Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed, Sajjad Ahmed, Salim Mal, Shoaib Ahmed and Zulfiqar Shah

CCA Panjgur

Abdul Ghafoor, Abdullah Kareem, Abid Ali, Abid Hussain, Aqeel Ahmed, Elam Deen, Ghulam Hussain, Ghulam Nabi, Hammal Hamid, Hammal Wahab, Haseeb Javed, Hukmran Wahid, Jasim Alim, Manzoor Ahmed, Muhammad Saleh, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Murtaza Saleh, Muslim Noor, Nisar Ahmed, Nizam Uddin, Sagheer Ahmed, Sajjad Hussain, Shahbaz Ahmad and Tariq Aziz

CCA Turbat

Aman Ullah, Adnan Saleh, Ayub Basheer, Basit Hussin, Behroz, Bohair Aman, Diljan Irshad, Hassan Rasheed, Mehran Shafi, Mudassar, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhiuddin, Mukhtar Badal, Musaib, Mushtaque Badal, Naimat Ullah, Niaz Ahmed, Shahid Nizam, Uzair Ahmed and Zaheer Rehmat.

