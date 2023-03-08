BAN vs ENG 2023: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bangladesh vs England T20I series

The Bangladesh vs England T20I series will begin at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium tomorrow evening (March 9). Interestingly, the upcoming T20I series is the first one between England and Bangladesh.

The two nations have only played in one T20I match before. The game took place during the T20 World Cup in 2021, where England beat Bangladesh by eight wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Bangladesh will be keen to avenge that loss when they meet England in the upcoming three-match series. England are the reigning T20 World Cup champions, and if Bangladesh win the upcoming series, it will be a massive boost for the Asian side ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

England have named a star-studded squad for this series. Big names like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood will feature for England in the three T20Is.

Before the first game of the Bangladesh vs England T20I series starts, here's a look at their head-to-head record in the shortest format of the game.

Bangladesh vs England head-to-head record in Tests

England leads the head-to-head record in T20Is against Bangladesh 1-0. As mentioned ahead, the two teams met once in T20 World Cup 2021, where England recorded an eight-wicket win.

BAN vs ENG head-to-head record in Bangladesh

The head-to-head record between England and Bangladesh in T20Is on Bangladeshi soil stands at 0-0. The upcoming series will be the first time the two teams meet in a T20I at a stadium in Bangladesh

Last 5 matches of Bangladesh vs England T20I series

Here is a short summary of the previous battle between England and Bangladesh in the shortest format of the game.

ENG (126/2) beat BAN (124/9) by 8 wickets, Oct 27, 2021.

Will Bangladesh record their first-ever T20I win against England?

