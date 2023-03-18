BAN vs IRE Head-to-Head Stats and Records you need to know before Bangladesh vs Ireland 2023 ODI series

The Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series is scheduled to start today (Saturday, March 18) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. It will be a three-match series, with all three matches taking place in Sylhet itself.

Ireland have never played an ODI match in Sylhet before, while Bangladesh have not hosted any opponents on this ground since 2020. Bangladesh and Ireland have not played against each other regularly as well, with their last bilateral ODI series taking place back in 2010.

In fact, the last time a Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI match happened was back in 2019 during a tri-nation series, where Bangladesh won by six wickets. Before the two teams meet in Sylhet, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in ODIs.

Bangladesh vs Ireland head-to-head record in ODIs

Bangladesh lead the head-to-head record in ODIs against Ireland by a 7-2 margin. Ireland won the first-ever meeting between the two teams back in the 2007 Cricket World Cup. Bangladesh then bulldozed them 3-0 in a home series.

Ireland played out a 1-1 draw in the two-match home series against Bangladesh in 2010. Since then, the two nations have met in multi-team tournaments, with Bangladesh winning three of their four completed encounters. Here's a summary of their head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Bangladesh - 7

Matches won by Ireland - 2

Matches with No Result - 1

BAN vs IRE head-to-head record in Bangladesh

Bangladesh have a 4-0 lead in the head-to-head record in home ODIs against Ireland. The two nations met in a three-match series in Bangladesh in 2008, where the home side emerged victorious 3-0.

During the 2011 Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh defeated Ireland by 27 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Tamim Iqbal top-scored for Bangladesh in that game with a 43-ball 44 at the top of the order.

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Bangladesh - 4

Matches won by Ireland - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI matches

Bangladesh have won four of their last five encounters against Ireland, while one match ended with no result. In the last Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI, Paul Stirling's hundred helped Ireland score 292/8 in their 50 overs.

Chasing 293 for the win, Bangladesh reached 294/4 in just 43 overs. Tamim, Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan each scored a half-century for Bangladesh.

Here's a summary of their previous five encounters:

BAN (294/4) beat IRE (292/8) by 6 wickets, May 15, 2019. BAN (182/2) beat IRE (181) by 8 wickets, May 19, 2017. BAN (157/4) vs IRE - No Result, May 12, 2017. BAN (205) beat IRE (178) by 27 runs, Feb 25, 2011. BAN (191/4) beat IRE (189/9) by 6 wickets via D/L Method, July 16, 2010.

