[Watch] Abid Ali feeds a cat during Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021 Test's lunch break 

Pakistan's opening batter Abid Ali won the cricket universe's hearts by feeding a hungry cat at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Ali gave food to a cat during the lunch break of the ongoing Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test's fifth day.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a brief video of Abid Ali feeding the cat on their official Twitter handle. They captioned the video as follows:

"It is not only the players who are taking lunch."

The clip has gone viral on Twitter, with over 3,500 fans liking it inside an hour. The video has been retweeted by 425 users, and more than 100 fans have left comments under the post.

In terms of the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the Babar Azam-led outfit have the upper hand in Mirpur right now. Due to multiple rain breaks, Pakistan declared their first innings at 300/4.

They bowled out Bangladesh for 87 runs in the first innings and enforced a follow-on. Bangladesh are 96/4 after 32.2 overs in the second innings. The home side are still 117 runs behind. Pakistan will aim to take the remaining six wickets and register a win in Mirpur.

Pakistan can inch closer to the number one spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table with a win

Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken two wickets in the second innings for Pakistan

A minimum of 56 overs remain in the ongoing Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test match. Pakistani fans will hope that the rain gods do not interrupt the proceedings and their team gets the job done because they will lose some precious ICC World Test Championship points if the match ends in a draw.

Pakistan currently hold second position in the ICC World Test Championship standings. A win in Mirpur today could help Babar Azam's men solidify their place in the Top 2. You can follow the live scorecard of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test match right here.

