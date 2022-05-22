BAN vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for 2nd Test match – May 23rd, 2022

The second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka begins on May 23. The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host this clash. The winner of the second Test takes it all as the first Test ended in a draw.

The batters from both sides were brilliant in the first Test of the series. It was a batting-friendly track and the batters scored runs for fun as the bowlers toiled hard in Chattogram.

Angelo Matthews scored a brilliant century and missed out on a double ton by a single run. His innings was followed by centuries from Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim.

The bowlers from both sides worked hard to pick up wickets. They failed to pick up 20 wickets as the match ended in a draw.

The second game will be played in Dhaka and both sides will hope to get a result to seal the series. Ahead of the second Test, have a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh v England - Second Test: Day Three

Shakib Al Hasan didn’t have the best of games with the bat in the first Test of the series. He managed to score only 26 in the first innings.

He was good with the ball in the first innings as he finished with three wickets and bowled economically. He picked up a wicket in the second innings as well.

Shakib is too good a player to miss out once again and expect him to come good in the second Test of the series. He is a must pick in your Dream11 side as he can fetch you points with both bat and ball.

#2 Angelo Mathews

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 1st Test: Day 4

Angelo Mathews displayed a batting masterclass in the first Test. He played some brilliant strokes and scored a superb ton.

He looked on course to score a double century but missed out on it by a single run. Mathews hit 19 boundaries and a maximum in his marathon innings that lasted 397 balls.

Mathews has been a vital cog in the Lankan batting lineup for the past few years and he will continue to play a key role in the second Test. He was dismissed for a duck in the second innings of the first Test but expect him to perform well once again in the final Test of the series.

#1 Tamim Iqbal

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd Test: Day 3

The left-handed opening batter from Bangladesh has been one of their most prolific run-scorers in the past few years. He played aggressively in the first innings of the first Test and scored a fantastic 133 off 218 balls, hitting 15 boundaries.

Tamim's ability to adapt to the conditions makes him a valuable player in the Bangladesh’s side. He averages 40.17 in Tests and hit his 10th Test ton in Dhaka.

He will look to continue his rich vein of form and is expected to score heavily in the second Test in Dhaka.

