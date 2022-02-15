Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians are set to lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Wednesday, February 16. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host this contest.

The Challengers, led by Naeem Islam, looked a tad rusty amidst the chaos surrounding Mehidy Hasan Miraz. But the team managed to reach the playoffs with five wins from 10 games. They defeated the Khulna Tigers by seven runs in the Eliminator on Monday.

After being put in to bat first, the Challengers found themselves in trouble at 65/4 in 9.4 overs. But an unbeaten 44-ball 89 from Chadwick Walton lifted them to 189. Andre Fletcher scored 180 for the Tigers, but his team couldn't go over the line.

Meanwhile, the Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, finished second in the table with 13 points and a net run rate of 0.680. But in Qualifier 1, they lost to the Fortune Barishal by 10 runs. Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan, are currently on a seven-match winning streak.

Shohidul Islam picked up three wickets, but Barishal scored 143/8. Munim Shahriar top-scored for them with a 30-ball 44. The Victorians stuttered in their run-chase and ended up with 133/7. Liton Das' 35-ball knock of 38 went in vain.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match Details

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Qualifier 2, BPL 2022.

Date & Time: 16th February 2022, 05:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been an excellent one for batting of late. The spinners have got assistance, but the batters have also been able to play shots on the up. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Weather Report

The playing conditions will be a tad hazy, but with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 40s.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Kennar Lewis, Zakir Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Afif Hossain (c), Benny Howell, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Akbar Ali (wk), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

Comilla Victorians

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Liton Das, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Moeen Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Shohidul Islam.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match Prediction

Since it's a must-win game, batting second may not be a great choice for both teams. The pitch has been decent and the teams can put runs on the board and then exert pressure on the chasing team.

Prediction: Team batting first to win this game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Will Chadwick Walton score a half-century? Yes No 1 votes so far