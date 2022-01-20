Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal are set to lock horns in Match No.1 of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Friday, January 21 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Challengers have a power-packed squad at their disposal for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Kennar Lewis and Will Jacks are genuine power-hitters and can change the course of matches in a jiffy. Sabbir Rahman will also look to have a decent campaign.

Ben Howell has prior experience of playing in the BPL and is expected to be a vital asset for the Challengers. Afif Hossain Dhrubo, the pocket-size dynamite with the bat, is more than handy with his off-breaks as well. Shofiful Islam and Nasum Ahmed have raised their game over the last few months.

Barishal, on the other hand, can't be undermined either. Their fortunes depend on how Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo perform. Najmul Hossain Shanto had a decent outing in New Zealand and he'd want to carry the momentum in the shorter format.

Mehedi Hasan Rana showed great promise when the BPL took place two years ago and he'd be looking to replicate something similar this time around. Nurul Hasan Sohan can hit the ball a fair distance and he's expected to lend solidity to Barishal's batting unit.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Match Details

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, Match 01 BPL 2022

Date & Time: 21st January 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has generally helped the spinners. Chasing down a target can be tough as the track is expected to slow down.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Weather Report

Conditions are expected to be clear during the course of the game. There is no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Kennar Lewis/Will Jacks, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Chadwick Walton, Shamim Hossain, Mukidul Islam Mugdho/Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ben Howell, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Fortune Barishal

Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Falzle Mahmud, Towhid Hridoy/Nayeem Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Dwayne Bravo, Shafiqul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Obed McCoy, Taijul Islam

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction

Both teams are pretty equally matched going into the opening game. But it's the Challengers' bowling attack that looks a bit more versatile. Challengers are expected to start on a winning note.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

