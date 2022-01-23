Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers are set to lock horns in the sixth match of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Monday, January 24, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Challengers, led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, started their campaign with a four-wicket loss against Shakib Al Hasan's Fortune Barishal. However, a 30-run win over Minister Group Dhaka on Saturday, January 22, should have given them a lot of confidence.

After being sent in to bat, the Challengers scored 161 runs, thanks to Will Jacks' 24-ball 41, Sabbir Rahman's 17-ball 29 and Benny Howell's 19-ball 37. Shoriful Islam then picked up a four-wicket haul to help the Challengers bowl out Dhaka for 131 in 19.5 overs.

Meanwhile, the Tigers, captained by Mushfiqur Rahim, are sitting pretty atop the points table with a decent net run rate of 0.639. They won their opening game against Mahmudullah's Minister Group Dhaka by five wickets.

Kamrul Islam Rabbi picked up a three-wicket haul, but Dhaka amassed a massive total of 183-6. The Tigers started their run chase on a decent note, with Andre Fletcher and Rony Talukdar scoring 45 and 61 respectively. Thisara Perera (36) then took the Tigers home.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Match Details

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Match 06 BPL 2022.

Date & Time: 24th January 2022; 05:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been far better for batting under floodlights. Defending scores haven't been easy due to dew. Bowlers could have a tough day in the office. Batting second should be the way forward for the team winning the toss.

Weather Report

The conditions could be cloudy, but there is little chance of rain. The temperature should be around the 19-degree Celsius mark. The humidity could be in the high-80s. A fair amount of dew should be there as well.

Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Kennar Lewis (wk), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan (c), Shamim Hossain, Naeem Islam, Benny Howell, Mukidul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

Khulna Tigers

Andre Fletcher, Tanzid Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali, Thisara Perera, Farhad Reza, Mahedi Hasan, Suhrawadi Shuvo, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamrul Islam.

Match Prediction

The Challengers have looked fairly clinical so far, although they lost to Barishal in their first game. Their bowlers have been amongst the wickets in the tournament. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Challengers register their second win of the competition at the expense of the Tigers.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

