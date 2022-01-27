Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers are set to lock horns in the ninth match of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Friday, January 28, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Challengers, captained by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, began their campaign with a four-wicket loss against Fortune Barishal. However, they have won two back-to-back matches, and are currently placed second in the points table with a net run rate of 0.740.

They will go into their next match off a 25-run win over the Tigers. After being sent in to bat first, the Challengers piled on a massive score of 190-7. Benny Howell top-scored for them with an unbeaten 20-ball 34, laced with four fours.

Sabbir Rahman and captain Miraz chipped in with 30s. Kennar Lewis and Will Jacks started on fire as the Challengers reached 52-2 in 3.4 overs. In response, they restricted the Tigers to 165-9 in their allotted twenty overs.

Yasir Ali Chowdhury top-scored for them with a 26-ball 40, but his effort went in vain. Shoriful Islam, Mehidy and Rejaur Rahman Raja picked up two wickets apiece for the Challengers. The Tigers are currently in fourth place in the points table, and have a net run rate of -0.325.

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Match 09 BPL 2022.

Date & Time: 28th January 2022, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been tough to bat on, especially during the day. Spinners are likely to get a lot of assistance from the surface. Batting second should be the way forward. A fairly low-scoring game could be on the cards.

Weather Report

It could be a bit hazy on matchday, but there is no chance of rain. The temperature could be around the 23-degree Celsius mark, and the humidity could be in the 30s.

Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Kennar Lewis (wk), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan (c), Benny Howell, Shamim Hossain, Naeem Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shoriful Islam.

Khulna Tigers

Tanzid Hasan, Andre Fletcher, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali, Sikandar Raza, Thisara Perera, Farhad Reza, Suhrawadi Shuvo, Kamrul Islam, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Match Prediction

Challengers will likely have the upper hand in this game. After consecutive wins, they have found their mojo in the tournament. The Tigers, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold, so beating the Challengers could possibly be beyond them.

