Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Sunrisers are set to lock horns in Match No.29 of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022. The game will take place on Saturday, February 12 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Sunrisers, led by Mosaddek Hossain, have already been knocked out of contention to qualify for the next round. Having lost eight out of nine games, they are set to end at the bottom of the points table. They go into the game on the back of a four-wicket loss against the Comilla Victorians.

After being put in to bat first, the Sunrisers racked up a decent score of 169 for five. Colin Ingram's 89 and Anamul Haque Bijoy's 46 led the charge for the team. But the Victorians tracked down the target in 19.5 overs courtesy of Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 65.

Challengers, led by Naeem Islam, on the other hand, are in a must-win scenario to have any chance of qualifying for the semis. Placed fifth in the points table, a defeat will end their hopes in the competition. They defeated Minister Group Dhaka in their previous game.

After being inserted in, Shamim Hossain Patwary's 52-run knock helped the Challengers post 148 for six on the board. Thereafter, Tamim Iqbal scored an unbeaten 56-ball 73 with six fours and three sixes to take Dhaka over the finishing line.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Match Details

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, Match 29 BPL 2022

Date & Time: 12th February 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been fairly sporting of late. The spinners will keep playing a part and run-making may not be all that easy. Winning the toss and batting second should be the way forward for teams.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Weather Report

The playing conditions will be a tad hazy, but rain interruptions are unlikely. The temperature will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Chadwick Walton, Will Jacks, Afif Hossain (c), Shamim Hossain, Benny Howell, Mehidy Hasan, Akbar Ali (wk), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan

Sylhet Sunrisers

Anamul Haque (wk), Colin Ingram, Lendl Simmons, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Ravi Bopara (c), Alauddin Babu, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Aks Swadhin

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Match Prediction

The Naeem Islam-led Challengers are out-and-out favorites to win the next game. Sunrisers haven't got much to write home and it would be tough to defeat the Challengers.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Diptanil Roy

