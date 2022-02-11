Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Sunrisers are set to lock horns in Match No.29 of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022. The game will take place on Saturday, February 12 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
Sunrisers, led by Mosaddek Hossain, have already been knocked out of contention to qualify for the next round. Having lost eight out of nine games, they are set to end at the bottom of the points table. They go into the game on the back of a four-wicket loss against the Comilla Victorians.
After being put in to bat first, the Sunrisers racked up a decent score of 169 for five. Colin Ingram's 89 and Anamul Haque Bijoy's 46 led the charge for the team. But the Victorians tracked down the target in 19.5 overs courtesy of Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 65.
Challengers, led by Naeem Islam, on the other hand, are in a must-win scenario to have any chance of qualifying for the semis. Placed fifth in the points table, a defeat will end their hopes in the competition. They defeated Minister Group Dhaka in their previous game.
After being inserted in, Shamim Hossain Patwary's 52-run knock helped the Challengers post 148 for six on the board. Thereafter, Tamim Iqbal scored an unbeaten 56-ball 73 with six fours and three sixes to take Dhaka over the finishing line.
Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Match Details
Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, Match 29 BPL 2022
Date & Time: 12th February 2022, 12:00 PM IST
Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.
Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Pitch Report
The pitch in Dhaka has been fairly sporting of late. The spinners will keep playing a part and run-making may not be all that easy. Winning the toss and batting second should be the way forward for teams.
Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Weather Report
The playing conditions will be a tad hazy, but rain interruptions are unlikely. The temperature will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side.
Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Probable XIs
Chattogram Challengers
Chadwick Walton, Will Jacks, Afif Hossain (c), Shamim Hossain, Benny Howell, Mehidy Hasan, Akbar Ali (wk), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan
Sylhet Sunrisers
Anamul Haque (wk), Colin Ingram, Lendl Simmons, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Ravi Bopara (c), Alauddin Babu, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Aks Swadhin
Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Match Prediction
The Naeem Islam-led Challengers are out-and-out favorites to win the next game. Sunrisers haven't got much to write home and it would be tough to defeat the Challengers.
Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers TV and Live Streaming Details
TV: N/A
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Live Streaming: Fancode
Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!
Q. Will Colin Ingram score a half-century?
Yes
No