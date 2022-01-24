Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal are set to lock horns in match No.8 of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Tuesday, January 25 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, won their opening game against the Sylhet Sunrisers by two wickets. But they had to work hard for the victory. They took as many as 18.4 overs to chase down the modest target of 97.

After electing to field first, the Victorians bowlers did an excellent job as the Sunrisers could only manage to score 96 in 19.1 overs. Off-spinner Nahidul Islam, the player of the match, Mustafizur Rahman and Shohidul Islam picked up two wickets apiece.

Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan, began their campaign on a great note after defeating the Chattogram Challengers by four wickets on Friday. But on Monday, they suffered their first loss in the competition as Minister Group Dhaka beat them by four wickets.

After being put in to bat first, Barishal only managed to score 129 with Chris Gayle's 36 being the top score. Dwayne Bravo also made a handy 26-ball 33. But their bowlers were unable to restrict Dhaka, who chased down the target in 17.3 overs.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Match Details

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, Match 07 BPL 2022

Date & Time: 25th January 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been a good one for batting, especially under the floodlights. The bowlers need to be on their toes as a high-scoring match is on the cards. Dew is expected to play a part and hence, batting second should be the way forward for teams.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Weather Report

Conditions will be clear throughout the contest. There is no chance of rain as of now and the temperature will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-70s.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians

Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Karim Janat, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Shohidul Islam, Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Fortune Barishal

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shykat Ali, Chris Gayle, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ziaur Rahman, Alzarri Joseph, Taijul Islam, Shafiqul Islam

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction

Both teams have strong batting units at their disposal. Therefore, the bowlers can't afford to let their guard down by any means. Since it's a night match, the chasing team should come up trumps.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

