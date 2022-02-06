Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians will lock horns in the 21st match of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Monday, February 7, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

The Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, have arguably been the standout team in the tournament. Having won four of their six games, they are sitting pretty atop the points table. Their net run rate of 0.942 is also the best among the six participating teams.

Their previous game against Minister Group Dhaka got washed off without a single delivery being bowled. Before that, they beat the Chattogram Challengers by nine wickets (DLS method). Mustafiaur Rahman was the Player of the Match for his five-wicket haul.

Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan, meanwhile, are second in the points table. However, their net run rate of -0.287 is the second-worst among all the participating teams. Their previous game against Sylhet Sunrisers on Friday didn't take place, as rain played spoilsport.

In their last completed game, they beat Naeem Islam's Challengers by 14 runs. After opting to bat, Barishal were bowled out for 149 after captain Shakib Al Hasan scored a half-century. He was adjudged the Player of the Match after he also accounted for three scalps.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Match Details

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, Match 21 BPL 2022.

Date & Time: 7th February 2022; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Pitch Report

Sylhet is set to host its first game of the tournament, so the nature of the surface isn't known yet. However, slower bowlers have made hay while bowling at the venue. Batting second should be the way forward for the team winning the toss.

Weather Report

It should mostly be sunny, and there is no chance of rain on matchday. The temperature should be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity could be in the 40s.

Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians

Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Sumon Khan.

Fortune Barishal

Chris Gayle, Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wk), Irfan Sukkur, Dwayne Bravo, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam.

Match Prediction

Barring their 50-run loss to Dhaka, the Victorians have looked clinical in the tournament. Barishal, on the contrary, has blown hot and cold. So the Victorians will go into this game as the favourites.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav

