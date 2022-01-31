Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Comilla Victorians will lock horns against Minister Group Dhaka in the 15th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the game.

The Victorians are on a roll in the competition. They have won all the three games they have played so far. They beat Chattogram Challengers in their last game, and are riding on confidence. After being asked to bat first, the Victorians scored 183-3 before they knocked over the Challengers for 131.

Minister Group Dhaka, meanwhile, have won two of their five games. They beat Sylhet Sunrisers comprehensively in their last match. Bowling first, they allowed the Sunrisers to score 175 in their allotted twenty overs.

What followed next was a batting masterclass from Tamim Iqbal, who smashed a brilliant century to help his team across the line. He was well supported by his opening partner Mohammad Shahzad as Dhaka romped home with three overs to spare.

Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka Match Details

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match 15, Bangladesh Premier League 2022.

Date and Time: February 1st 2022, Tuesday; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury is a good one for batting. Batters can play their strokes freely, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers will have to be disciplined on this surface.

Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both teams on Tuesday. The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians

Handy contributions from Liton Das (47), Faf du Plessis (83*) and Cameron Delport (51*) helped them score 183 in their last game. Their bowlers then stepped up to the task, with Nahidul Islam taking three scalps, as they beat the Challengers by 52 runs.

Probable XI

Cameron Delport, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Ariful Haque, Imrul Kayes (c), Liton Das (wk), Karim Janat, Nahidul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Minister Group Dhaka

Their bowlers struggled to pick wickets as the Sunrisers scored 175, in their last game. Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Shahzad put up a solid opening stand, with the former hitting a brilliant century to guide his team across the line.

Probable XI

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Imran Uzzaman, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Qais Ahmad.

Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off comprehensive wins in their last fixtures, and are riding high on confidence. Minister Group Dhaka look like a more settled unit, so expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Minister Group Dhaka to win this game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

