Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Comilla Victorians will take on the Sylhet Sunrisers in the third match of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20, 2022. Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host this contest. It is the first game of the tournament for both sides.

The Comilla Victorians have a formidable batting lineup, boasting the likes of Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Liton Das. The bowling attack consists of experienced players in Mustafizur Rahman and Sunil Narine. Imrul Kayes has been handed the responsibility of leading the Comilla Victorians in the ongoing season of BPL.

Sylhet Sunrisers, on the other hand, will be led by Mosaddek Hossain. They have some exciting international players in Taskin Ahmed, Kesrick Williams and Colin Ingram. They have got some promising young players in their side, who will be eager to make a mark.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers Match Details:

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers, Match 3, Bangladesh Premier League 2022

Date and Time: January 22, 2022, Saturday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Bangladesh

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers Pitch Report

The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The spinners will play a major role as the game progresses, particularly because the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mirpur is expected to range between 16 and 25 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians

Probable XI

Imrul Kayes (c), Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Liton Das, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Abu Hider, Mehedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Sylhet Sunrisers

Probable XI

Lendl Simmons, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Colin Ingram, Nazmul Hossain, Anamul Haque, Sohag Gazi, Muktir Ali, Jubair Hossain, Kesrick Williams, Taskin Ahmed, Mizanur Rahman

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers Match Prediction

Comilla Victorians look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Comilla Victorians to win this encounter.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

