Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians will lock horns in the Qualifier 1 of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Monday, February 14, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan, finished atop the table with 15 points from ten games and a net run rate of 0.244. They started with two losses, but have won their six games, and have looked unstoppable recently.

They are coming off an eight-wicket win over Mahmudullah's Minister Group Dhaka. They restricted Dhaka to 128-9, with Shafiqul Islam and Dwayne Bravo bowling well. Barishal chased down the target in 15.3 overs.

The Victorians, meanwhile, led by Imrul Kayes, finished second in the points table with 13 points from ten games. They ended with the best net run rate of 0.680 among all the participating teams. They are coming off a nine-wicket defeat to Khulna Tigers.

After electing to bat first, Faf du Plessis' 54-ball 101 helped the Victorians post 182-5 on the board. However, Andre Fletcher's unbeaten 62-ball knock of 101 guided the Tigers to a win. Barring Moeen Ali, none of the Victorians bowlers picked up a wicket.

Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians Match Details

Match: Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians, Qualifier 1 BPL 2022.

Date & Time: 14 February 2022; 05:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been an excellent one for batting recently. Bowlers will need to be disciplined with their lines and lengths. Winning the toss and batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

Weather Report

It should be sunny with no chance of rain on matchday. The temperature should mostly be around the 26-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 30s.

Probable XIs

Fortune Barishal

Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Nurul Hasan (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Ziaur Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam.

Comilla Victorians

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis (c), Moeen Ali, Mominul Haque, Sunil Narine, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Nahidul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Tanvir Islam, Shohidul Islam.

Match Prediction

In both their previous two meetings, the chasing team found it tough to get over the line. The trend could continue in this game. It shouldn't be a surprise if the team batting first wins.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Shakib Al Hasan score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far